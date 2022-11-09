David Beckham gave his 75 million followers a sneak peek into a mini Spice Girls reunion after four members celebrated Geri Horner's birthday over the weekend.

In a viral clip, that's made the rounds on Instagram and been viewed almost 40 million times, Emma Bunton (Baby), Melanie C (Sporty), Geri Horner (Ginger) and Victoria Beckham (Posh) were seen singing and dancing along to one of their classic tracks, 'Say You'll Be There.'

David, as cameraman, captured the sentimental moment, writing: "Special celebrating Ginger this weekend and even more special to capture this moment of the girls. A friendship for Life. @spicegirls @therealgerihalliwell @victoriabeckham @emmaleebunton @melaniecmusic @officialmelb you were missed".

Now, fans are counting on the footballer to bring them back together.

Vogue editor Edward Enninful, along with thousands of others called the clip "iconic."



"Give us a tour already," another penned, while a third reiterated: "David, please you have to be the miracle for to make a reunion of all the girls. You know you can do it."

"Seeing them all together just hits different. Imagine another show with a full squad! My Oh My," one Instagrammer gushed.

"Without a doubt the best video that has ever existed," another added.



This year, the 90s girl group celebrated their 25th anniversary of their album, Spiceworld. Released on November 3, 1997, it went on to smash records and sell more than 14 million copies across the world.

To mark the milestone, the British popstars released a deluxe anniversary edition of the album, along with a digitally remastered and rebooted version of the 'Spice Up Your Life' music video.

