Everything we know about the new Victoria Beckham Netflix docuseries

Victoria Beckham is stepping back into the spotlight with her very own Netflix docuseries.

The upcoming show will pull back the curtain on her fashion and beauty businesses, offering viewers rare access to her world.

Directed by Nadia Hallgren and produced by David Beckham’s Studio 99, the series is set to give fans a closer look at one of Britain’s most influential style icons.

When does the Victoria Beckham docuseries come out?

The documentary series – fittingly titled VICTORIA BECKHAM – will drop on Netflix on 9 October 2025.





How are fans reacting?

Following the success of David's Beckham docuseries – and Victoria's now-viral "working class" moment that had social media buzzing – it's no surprise fans are eager for her turn in the spotlight.

It didn't take long for people to flood the Netflix announcement with excitement, with one writing: "Oh now THIS is the Beckham documentary we all wanted."

Another quipped: "The only posh icon I stan. Omg she’s my icon, a true National Treasure! I love her sooooo much."

One fan even admitted they’d be signing up to Netflix just for the series, writing: "Damn, gotta get a subscription for it."

Over on X/Twitter, people weren't prepared to let her previous comments go just yet:





What has Victoria Beckham said?

In a conversation with Bloomberg about the upcoming doc, Victoria said it was David who convinced her to do the show.

"To be honest, I wasn't sure anybody would really want to see what I do every day. It focuses on what I do, and my role as founder and creative director of the two brands," she shared.

She added: "I thought long and hard about it, and then I realised that now is the time to do it. I've been very defined by a four-year period in my life when I was in the Spice Girls.

"And I am so proud of that. But with that came all the preconceptions. I've been in the fashion industry creating my own collections for nearly 20 years. And it's taken this long for me to feel confident enough in what I do and my brand, knowing that now is the time that I can talk about my past."

She added: "I can talk about the journey, I can talk about struggles, because I can do that confidently feeling it's not going to damage the brand. Nothing is sugarcoated. There are tears. And it did occur to me the other day, what am I going to think when I see those tears on a huge screen? Or on an iPhone? To be completely honest, I am in the hands of the editor now."

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.