U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has issued a blunt warning to 2026 World Cup ticket-holders: “Your ticket is not a visa.”

The comment came as the Trump administration announced a fast-track visa scheme called “FIFA PASS”, which gives fans with tickets priority appointments at U.S. consulates.

Rubio stressed that while ticket holders receive expedited interview slots, they still face the same vetting process as all visa applicants.

