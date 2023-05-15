Anyone who watched 'The X Factor' in its heyday will remember Wagner and his bongos - and now the memorable contestant has joined OnlyFans, promising "zero limits."

The 67-year-old whose full name is Wagner Fiuza-Carrilho, launched his profile on the platform popular for its adult content, where he has adopted the moniker "Daddy Wagner," while his username refers to his X Factor days (@wagnerxfactor).

His monthly subscription fee will cost $9.99 (£8) per month, though request and custom content will also be available for fans where prices will vary.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

And Wagner has already given a glimpse as to what subscribers can expect, posting a photo of himself naked on Instagram, except for his bongos covering... well his other bongos.

"I have missed my fans so much, and these days, this seems like the best way to keep in touch with them," the Brazilian told Daily Star.

"Where I live, the women are walking around with their boobs out, and the men walk around some beaches with their c***s out – so there’s nothing to be bloody ashamed of.

“What is shameful is covering up the human body!”

The former PE teacher has revealed that he is "ready"' to take "wild" requests from his followers, adding that "nothing" will be off limits and he hopes to make millions from his X-rated content.

“OnlyFans is going to be a far better way for me to connect with people all over the world," he told the same publication.

“All that political correctness doesn’t apply there either – I can do what I want!“

"And I’ll be singing new versions of songs, with much more interesting lyrics. I’ve got a version of She Bangs that will be on there, but I’m not saying she “bangs” in it – it is something else. You’ll have to go there to hear it.

“I am going to be the human ‘sex bomb’ and my fans are in for a treat.“

"Every morning I will post something new and my goal is to make your day every single day - you might even be lucky enough to see my bongos!

He added: “I am still fit and my body is great. I am so excited to have an intimate relationship with all my fans.”

Wagner famously made it to the semi-finals in Series 7 of X Factor in 2010 where he performed remixes of songs such as 'She Bangs' and 'Love Shack.'

Since then, Wagner moved back to his native Brazil last year and has opened two branches of the Vinci Hair Clinic transplant franchise, after he himself got hair plugs back in 2013.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.