Alanis Morrisette and Weird Al Yankovic have combined to produce a moment of magic on Twitter.

It all began when Twitter user (@vegspice) posting a photograph of a company called Alanis Landscaping with the caption, “YOU OUGHTA MOW”.

The singer decided to join in the fun by quote tweeting the image with her own caption, “And I’m here, to remind you of the grass you left when you went away”.

For the uninitiated, those are lyrics from Morrisette's hit 'You Oughta Know' with her cheekily changing the word 'mess' to 'grass' to tie-in with the landscaping theme.

So far, so good. But things went a step further with the involvement of legendary pop parodist and indisputable legend, "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Instead of joining in the fun and adding a spoof of his own, the singer simply quote tweeted the 'Jagged Little Pill' icon with the words, “Hey! Stay in your lane!”



The great man has, perhaps surprisingly, never done a full parody of an Alanis song.

There was a parody of a section of “Thank U” called “Fast Food” during a medley on his tour around the turn of the century as well as a snippet of “You Oughta Know” during his 1996 polka offering. He even worked himself into the “Ironic” video for a comedy sketch.

Clearly this is a long and fruitful collaboration that has been thriving since the 1990s and we can only hope an album of duets is in the offing.

