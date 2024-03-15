The YesJulz and Kanye West drama explained

It's all getting messy behind the scenes at Yeezy, with famed influencer YesJulz getting fired from Kanye West's brand by the chief of staff, Milo Yiannopoulos.

This has led to chaotic fallout including leaked text messages, emails and formal statements from everyone involved.

Here's everything we know:

Who is YesJulz?

Julieanna Goddard, 34, is an influencer, talent manager and entrepreneur, who posts as 'YesJulz' online.

Her role was seemingly to connect with West's fanbase, including livestreaming his Las Vegas listening party.









What has she allegedly done?

YesJulz allegedly violated her NDA by communicating with West's fan base online.

Reportedly, YesJulz suggested fans create an app dedicated to the Yeezy fanbase. She allegedly went on to detail a virtual currency they would be credited with that could be used to purchase things on the app. However, none of this was pre-approved by the rapper himself.

"We could all close our eyes and imagine what a Yeezy universe would look like if we were in a video game. We know that we’d be willing to pay to pull up to the shows and watch those livestreams. We’d even be willing to pay to have a meeting like this where we can ideate together, not only with Ye but some of his most trusted collaborations,” she reportedly said during a stream.

She continued: "He knows how active you’ve been. I know sometimes it might feel like you might be working all day, every day, and your work is not being seen or recognized,"

"But let this week be a testament that every single thing that you guys do is appreciated, and it’s 1,000 per cent seen by myself, the team, and most importantly, Ye."





What has Kanye West said?

West took to his Instagram Story on 12 March, stating that his company has parted ways with the creator.

"We have decided to no longer have YesJulz involved in the roll out of Vultures [1]. All the activity on her page and with our fans in the past few days has been unauthorized," he wrote in a statement.







What has happened since?

YesJulz was "fired" and received a letter from Milo Yiannopoulos, Yeezy's chief of staff, fining her a staggering $7.7 million.

"Enclosed please find a letter and statement of account from your time with Yeezy. Fines incurred to date as a result of your NDA violations come to $7.7m," the letter, which has been shared online read.

"While you were a contractor, I suspended enforcement of this debt. It now falls due. Hassan from the compliance team will reach out with information about payment.

"Please note that any further violations will accrue more fines. Because you are being terminated for cause, but also because you forgot to sign your contract, your termination is effective immediately."

A separate email from Yeezy and signed off from Yiannopoulos read: "Obviously, you are fired."









What has YesJulz said?

YesJulz has taken to X/Twitter to expose Yiannopoulos, who "controls who gets hired + fired & when they get paid."

Despite not addressing the firing or aspects of the NDA she supposedly violated, she did leak some text messages from him.

One message from Yiannopoulos allegedly read: "Surely the last thing we need is bright ideas from Down Syndrome [Kanye West] megafans on social media."

He seemingly continued: "Half of these obsessive megafans online have developmental disorders. I'm very much not a fan anyway of the fake sounding 'tell us what you think!' outreach. Feels atrociously off brand for Ye and needs a rethink."













Here's what people online have said about the fallout:













Indy100 reached out to Kanye West, YesJulz and Milo Yiannopoulos' representatives for comment



