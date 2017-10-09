Young people are more interested in threesomes than ever

We have threesomes on the brain, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of New Brunswick found that Canadian students are thinking more freely about threesomes – but are held back from experimenting because of fears of being stigmatised.

The researchers surveyed 300 straight Canadian students, and asked them whether they had had a threesome, or were interested in having one, and which combination of sexes they would have a threesome with.

Overall, men were – perhaps, unsurprisingly – more interested in having threesomes than women.

Researcher Dr Ashley Thompson said:

You see that in sex research in general, men report more interest, regardless of the type of behaviour; oral, anal, casual, committed.

But they found that men are concerned about the stigma of sexual activity with other men.

Men were twice as likely to report being interested in threesomes involving two women than they were in a threesome involving two men and one woman.

Thompson says the results are 'telling of the way our society views same sex behaviour'.

She added:

There are scripts or messages in media and society as a whole that it’s cool or hot for two women to hook up, but it’s not for two men. It’s almost frowned upon.

Women are more concerned with the stigma of being sexually experimental, the study found. They were as interested in having a threesome as men were interested in having one involving another man.

Thompson says:

Women in particular may experience more negative repercussions than men. The impact may be related to stigma and turn into feelings of guilt and shame.

