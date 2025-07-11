The long-running cartoon sitcom The Simpsons has a knack for eerily predicting real-life events, whether that be Donald Trump winning the 2016 election or the shocking twist at the end of Game of Thrones.Game of Thrones.

Now, the latest thing it is being credited for forecasting is the Labubu craze, where everyone is obsessed with getting their hands on the small monster-like plush dolls.

Of course, the character in the show isn't called a "Labubu"; that would be waaaay too freaky, but in the "Treehouse of Horror XXVIII" episode back in October 2017, there is a character with a similar name - Pazuzu.

So, what is a Pazuzu, and what is its role in the episode?

A pazuau is a demon from ancient Mesopotamian mythology that typically has a lion's or dog's head, a human body, eagle's talons, and wings, and is the king of wind demons, particularly the southwestern wind. It is known for bringing both storms and drought.

In The Simpsons episode, Homer Simpson presents his family with a Pazuzu statue, and with this, a series of strange happenings begin to occur in the house. At one point, Maggie gets possessed, and later Bart, but the demon soon regrets possessing Bart as it isn't a fan of his dark soul.





@dlyclpz #simpsons predicted this AGAIN, on the new WORLDWIDE toy going around #labubu is clearly not this “cute” little toy as everyone thought. #dlyclpz #fypp





Viewers have pointed out just how much the Pazuzu also resembles the plush collectable, although some believe there's another instance in a different episode that reminds them of the Labubu.

In a clip from TikTok, user @dlyclpz wrote, "#simpsons predicted this AGAIN, on the new WORLDWIDE toy going around #labubu is clearly not this 'cute' little toy as everyone thought."

"They predicted everything," a second person said.

A third person added, "I just got a lafufu 3 days ago, I claim no energy."

"Super ironic people are using this episode when Maggie has stickers from her favorite TV show, 'Happy Little Elves' in the background, and Labubu’s are literally supposed to be Elves, not Demons or Devils," a fourth person commented.

What do you think?

