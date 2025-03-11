The best 100 video games of all time: 20-1

Now to get serious - from games that came out of absolutely nowhere to one in particular that has absolutely everything, these are our picks of the best video games of all time from number 20 to one.

20. BioShock

- YouTube www.youtube.com

BioShock was so unique when it released in 2007 as it blended an Art Deco aesthetic with an underwater dystopian world in Rapture. It's strategic and fast paced with a great story and amazing atmosphere. It gives players hugely complex moral dilemmas to choose throughout that never get any easier as the hours go on. Finding out what happened in this world is hugely satisfying and is mostly delivered through organic exploration.

19. Grand Theft Auto V

- YouTube www.youtube.com

While it's fair to say there are a number of games that have stood the test of time, few have done so as commercially successfully as GTA 5 has. Not only does the game deliver brilliantly outrageous stories, characters and missions but new engaging content continues to be delivered by Rockstar in GTA Online 12 years on from its release.

18. Final Fantasy VII

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Final Fantasy VII was groundbreaking when it released in 1997 in so many ways. It was the series' first entry into the world of 3D and it delivered an experience that was so different to anything that had come before it. The cutscenes, character stories and battle system had a massive impact on the industry that continues to be felt to this day and is being enjoyed by new audiences through its remake trilogy.

17. Elden Ring

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There seems to be more Soulslike games than ever before but one that stands above the rest is Elden Ring. There are so many options for players to create different character builds, exploration in this high fantasy world is incredibly rewarding and while combat, as always in these kind of games, is incredibly challenging it's not impossible. FromSoftware delivered a Soulslike title that successfully walked that tightrope of satisfying its hardcore fanbase while also being accessible to more people.

16. God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarök - State of Play Sep 2022 Story Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games www.youtube.com

God of War Ragnarok continued the story of Kratos and Atreus from the 2018 reboot and is a superb sequel in that it developed the story in a meaningful way, refined brilliant gameplay and looked even better. It has absolutely huge battles and big moments throughout while still managing to deliver a deep story.



15. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Killing Monsters Cinematic Trailer www.youtube.com

It's one of the best selling titles of all time and it's easy to see why - it's because it does so many things so right. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is an absolutely huge role-playing game but it never feels tiresome or boring as the endless hours go on. The world is so rich and full of life, there are so many things to do, gameplay is satisfying, choices have meaningful consequences and the story is great.

14. Disco Elysium

- YouTube www.youtube.com

The inclusion of Disco Elysium might raise eyebrows for some but it completely reimagined what the role-playing game genre can be. There is no combat yet it has one of the best skill systems in gaming and its writing and atmosphere is among the very best. It has such a brilliant story and deals with certain political themes that are rarely seen in gaming.

13. Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Let's be honest, all Grand Theft Auto games are really, really good, but San Andreas was the one that elevated the series to new heights. The 2005 title amazed players with its story and just how big and engaging the open world was. There are loads of things to do, the world was incredibly detailed and it showed what could be done with an open-world sandbox game. And as for the missions...

12. Mass Effect 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Mass Effect 2 had much more of a focus on its narrative than its predecessor and BioWare cooked up one of the best games ever made. Combat was streamlined from the first game, making it more fast and fluid, but it's the story told here and the meaningful choices players make along the way that have stood the test of time. Yes players could make choices in games previous to this 2010 release but Mass Effect 2 elevated it in ways that were not seen before.



11. Portal 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Portal 2 is a game that's fairly simple in practice but is devilishly difficult to master as players create portals in puzzle boxes to navigate through levels and explore. But Portal 2 specifically has one of the most iconic villains and the writing in it stands among some of the very best in gaming. The story may well be fairly straightforward but it gets deeper as it goes on.



10. Super Mario Galaxy

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Heading into the top 10, Super Mario Galaxy on the Nintendo Wii is one of the best 3D platformers. Galaxy took Mario out of this world, quite literally, and for the first time in the series let players skip, fly or ice skate upside down while working through challenging and stretching levels. It really brought the magic of Mario to a whole new audience at the time.

9. The Last of Us

The Last of Us - Story Trailer www.youtube.com

Where did The Last of Us even come from? Released in 2013 by Naughty Dog that had made titles such as Uncharted and Jak & Daxter came this horrifying yet beautiful video game. The story it tells is one of the best ever, not just in gaming but in media, as it doesn't tell players why they should care about its main characters but shows them and continuously builds an unforgettable relationship between the player and its characters faultlessly as the hours go on. It's not about what happened to the world but the journey of two people and their loved ones within it. This is a game that sticks with players.

8. Red Dead Redemption 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

A game that needs little introduction. Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of the best open worlds in gaming, is full of life and has incredible level to detail, alongside a brilliant and engaging story right to the bitter end. The writing is exemplary, the gameplay is varied but fun and the world itself is so stunning visually. But the main feature that makes it stand out so well is its immersion that makes players feel as though they're living in the Wild West.

7. Metroid Prime

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Metroid Prime released in 2002 on the Nintendo Gamecube with brilliant atmosphere, gameplay, lore and some of the best music found in gaming to this day. The tension and emotion it draws from the player is undeniable and it has a brilliant sense of adventure to match.



6. Super Mario 64

- YouTube www.youtube.com

When Super Mario 64 released in 1996, there were already a number of 3D platforming games but none nailed it quite like this one did. It's the reason why 3D platformers are the way they are today and is a case of a game redefining a genre, the kind of game that inspired so, so many more afterwards. And that's a theme heading into the top five.

5. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

- YouTube www.youtube.com

For all the open world games out there that are fun and engaging, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild completely nailed it. There's a brief opening before the player is free to explore the entire map in any way they fit, discovering what's in the world organically rather than it being littered with icons telling players where everything is. It has an incredible charm to it too.

4. Half-Life 2

- YouTube www.youtube.com

For those that might not be familiar with the 2004 shooter, Half-Life 2 is basically the reason first-person shooters are the way they are today. It was absolutely groundbreaking as it simulated real-world physics and character models. It completely redefined what is now a hugely popular genre and is still popular today because of how creative certain aspects of it are.

3. Super Mario World

- YouTube www.youtube.com

There are a number of 2D Mario platforming games that could rank well on this list but Super Mario World on the SNES is the best. Yoshi was introduced for the first time and there were so many quality of life features over its predecessors. It's vibrant, colourful and is arguably the biggest leap seen in a 2D Mario game ever seen. The games that have released since this one came out in 1990 have refined the formula but this entry redefined it.

2. Grand Theft Auto IV

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Now it might be controversial that indy100 has placed GTA 4 as high as second on this list and perhaps more so as the best Grand Theft Auto game of all time (so far). But GTA 4 had such a gritty story, a pretty dark world in Liberty City (based on New York City) and was the first Grand Theft Auto game to allow players to play together online and cause absolute carnage. GTA 4 paved the way for GTA 5 to be as successful as it is today and the game that released in 2009 was way ahead of its time.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

- YouTube www.youtube.com

indy100's number one comes all the way from 1998 because it is the game that has everything and took gaming to a whole new level: the map is huge and varied with no repeated areas at all, the story is amazingly detailed without becoming boring and incredibly well told, the controls are brilliant and were so innovative at the time, dungeons are complex, the atmosphere created is phenomenal, side quests are engaging, players have to think creatively to solve satisfying puzzles and as for the final battle...

It's also a game that's pretty well universally accessible and can be enjoyed and understood by people of all ages. The all round game design is simply unrivalled. For those that haven't played it before, indy100 implores you to do so. For those that have already played it, play it again. And again. Even if you've already completed it a dozen times. It's just so good, isn't it?

For more from indy100, check out our recent reviews of Monster Hunter Wilds and Avowed.



This article was first published on February 28 2025.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.