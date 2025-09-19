Borderlands 4: Every active Shift code you can redeem right now

Shift Codes are back in Borderlands 4 where players can redeem codes for the chance to unlock some of the rarest loot in the game, such as legendary weapons, gear and more.

Redeeming these one-time codes allows players to open the game's Golden Chest and they are usually shared online through Gearbox's social media as well as Randy Pitchford's X / Twitter account.

At the time of writing, there are a handful of Shift Codes that can be redeemed.

Active Borderlands 4 Shift Codes



JS63J-JSCWJ-CFTBW-3TJ3J-WJS5R

THRBT-WW6CB-56TB5-3B3BJ-XBW3X

T9RJB-BFKRR-3RBTW-B33TB-KCZB9

WHWJB-XH3SX-39CZW-H3BBB-BTF55

183SR3J-CS63T-CFB3K-J3JTT-RZ5JR

3SRBB-X9RBJ-CRTBW-3BBB3-KJFW6

3SR3J-CS63T-CFB3K-J3JTT-RZ5JR

39RTJ-3JZTJ-C6T35-JBTT3-5TFCC

Expired Borderlands 4 Shift Codes

B9XT3-HX6TT-W6BBW-TTJT3-JTFKX

39RTT-3ZR3T-5FJBK-3J3J3-C5CRT

To redeem them, a free Shift account must be created and linked to the platform you're playing Borderlands 4 on. In the 'rewards' tab in Shift account settings, this is where the codes can be redeemed. Previously redeemed codes will also be shown.

Alternatively, players can open up the pause menu in Borderlands 4 , select 'Shift' and then 'rewards'. Codes can be directly redeemed in the game.

Borderlands 4 is now available across PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC / Screenshot from 2K

What different editions of Borderlands 4 are there?

Borderlands 4 is out now and there are three different options for players to choose from digitally - the Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition and Super Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition includes the base game at £69.99 ($69.99) on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Deluxe Edition, for £89.99 ($99.99), features the base game and the Bounty Pack Bundle.

This bundle features four separate post-launch DLC packs, each with distinct areas, new missions and unique bosses. There are also four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards, new gear and weapons, four new vehicles, Vault Hunter cosmetics and the Firehawk's Fury Weapon Skin.

The Super Deluxe Edition, priced at £119.99 ($129.99), has everything mentioned in the Deluxe Edition - plus the Vault Hunter Pack.

This includes two new Story Packs, each featuring a new Vault Hunter, story and side missions. There are also two new map regions, new gear and weapons, more Vault Hunter cosmetics and new ECHO-4 cosmetics.

It also has the Ornate Order Pack with four Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

