A reputable Call of Duty leaker claims there is a chance the release date for Black Ops 7 could actually change.

Black Ops 7 is the latest upcoming Call of Duty game and is currently scheduled to release on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

However the leaker, who posts on X / Twitter as @TheGhostOfHope, says there is a chance this could "move up".

@TheGhostOfHope posted: "Black Ops 7 *may* move up its release date." The user also said to take this with a "very very big grain of salt".

That means Black Ops 7 could release sooner than 14 November if this ends up being true.

Although @TheGhostOfHope did say to take it with a pinch of salt, that's not stopped X / Twitter users debating it and giving their thoughts - and they're divided.

One user said: "Battlefield has them shook man there’s no other reason."

Another mused: "Calling it now, October 24th."

One said: "Absolutely, categorically, *zero* chance of this - there is no reason at all that bringing the release date forward would benefit them in any way."

However another countered: "I can see it, it seems they're making small changes because they have extra time. 'Let's update the pre order skin.' 'Let's bring forward EE skins.' Adds up."

"This would be interesting, I think BF6 releasing so much earlier than them is really putting strain on the sales of BO7," one commented.

Another said: "Please be true!"

One said: "If this happens, it better be the most polished release we’ve had in a long time. It would be embarrassing if they moved the date up and release a buggy mess."

"I hope they don't release it on Halloween lol," another said. "I don't think they would. Maybe November 7th at the earliest. I can't see them doing October 24th."

"They got Battlefield on their mind 😂😂😂" one said.

And another commented: "I feel this would bring more criticism to the beta for the game being so extremely close to the release date. I remember BO3's beta was literally three-to-four months before it released."

To be clear, this is all speculation and rumour at this time as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is officially scheduled to release on 14 November on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.



