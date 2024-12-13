Borderlands 4: Everything we know so far

Borderlands 4 is the upcoming latest edition in 2K's popular series and was revealed hot on the heels of the film that completely flopped earlier this year.



The first teaser trailer was revealed at Gamescom in August, weeks after the Borderlands film released, and the unexpected announcement sent fans into absolute meltdown.

Borderlands is an open world action-adventure first-person looter shooter sci-fi video game series and the latest update on it dropped at The Game Awards 2024.



Here's everything we know so far about Borderlands 4.

A first proper look at Borderlands 4 drop dat The Game Awards / 2K Games

What has been announced so far about Borderlands 4?

The first teaser trailer which was released in August and that didn't give much away until the very end.

This trailer itself was not leaked anywhere and came as a complete surprise and this was the case for the world premiere trailer at The Game Awards too.

That showed a bit of gameplay from the new group of Vault Hunters who will feature.

It also showed what the new world of Kairos looked like, as well as a look at the nefarious Rippers faction going against the game's main antagonist the Timekeeper and The Order, in other words his synthetic soldiers.

The two groups appeared to be going to war with each other.

What is the release date for Borderlands 4?



The game is due to release in 2025 and has not been narrowed down despite the extensive look at it at The Game Awards.

What will I be able to play Borderlands 4 on?

The game will be playable on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.