A demo for Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is dropping imminently with free rewards for those who play and it's hyping fans for the game on social media.

Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined is what it says on the tin - a 3D reimagining of Square Enix's classic turn-based role-playing game Dragon Quest 7.

The original game first released on the PS1 in Japan in 2000 and a year later in North America. A 3DS remake followed in 2013 in Japan and it became available worldwide in 2016.

Now, on Wednesday (7 January), a free playable demo will be available of Dragon Quest 7 Reimagined which releases on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC on 5 February.

It features the first portion of the game and any progress made carries over to those who purchase the full release. Those that do so will also be able to redeem a new costume for Maribel called 'Day Off Dress'.

This was reposted into the Dragon Quest Subreddit and it's hyping fans up for the full release.

One said: "Hoping it's as generous as the Dragon Quest 11 S demo. That one took you from game start all the way to getting Veronica and Serena AND let you keep fighting monsters afterwards. That's an easy 10 hours of gameplay."

A second added: "I'm assuming this'll be the first island so people can get past the initial hurdle without paying. Pretty smart idea."

"Hell yes," commented a third.

A fourth said: "Oh heck yeah. I honestly wasn't in love with the art style at first but the more I've seen of it (especially the monsters and environments) I've started to love it. Excited to see it for myself!"

And a fifth agreed: "So excited!! It's my favourite DQ ever, had tooooons of hours poured on the PS1 version as a kid."

