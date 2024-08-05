The Battlefield franchise has a very loyal and "passionate" fanbase and after EA's CEO Andrew Wilson gave a brief update on the new title being "one of the most ambitious projects in our history", fans are warning the publisher it "better deliver".

Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts' latest iteration of the franchise which came out in late 2021, has not lived up to player expectations despite EA's persistence and work in trying to improve it through regular updates and seasons.



Because of this, a number of players have gone back to playing previous titles such as Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 instead of the latest.

EA recently held an earnings call where there was a brief update from Wilson on the latest Battlefield title.

Battlefield 2042 | Frontlines Mode Returns - Time-Limited Event Trailer www.youtube.com

He said: "Players continue to be passionate about the Battlefield franchise, which has surpassed 25million players over the last 12 months.



"The community is energised by what our teams are doing and excited for what comes next. This is not just one of our top priorities, it is also one of the most ambitious projects in our history.

"We have brought together the very best team coupled with the resources and technology they need to deliver an epic Battlefield experience."

Reacting to this, a popular post by SgtBurger in the BattlefieldSubreddit has warned EA: "You better deliver something good this time or the franchise is finished."

And a lot of Redditors agree in the comments, with some still unsure if EA can deliver.

CB_lemon said: "They said this about 2042 and that sucked a** at launch. It might be better now idk but I don't trust them."

InsomniacSpartan said: "Normal classes and destruction, PLEASE."

bsfurr said: "They are so f***ing out of touch. Just send out a Tweet and say hey we're bringing back core features like classes, server, browser, etc. They could do something cool like modding support for portal. But this vague, bulls**t, business language Tweet doesn't tell me anything."

bondsmx said: "It's always the same regurgitated PR bulls**t every game. Remember when 2042 was 'way ahead of schedule' and 'the most advanced Battlefield game in history'. I have LOVED Battlefield since the original PC release and I feel like there hasn't been a decent Battlefield game since Battlefield 1. I hope they nail it for once and I will still preorder and support it, but my expectations are the lowest they've ever been bar none."

leeverpool said: "I can tell you guys it's gonna disappoint. Save this post for double the likes when this launches. I'm 10,000 per cent certain. Not only will it disappoint, the PC community will get f***ed the most. Which is their only major playerbase at this point. Don't even get me started on them hopping on trends that haven't been trends anymore for quite a couple of years now. It's gonna be a s**tshow and I'm waiting for it."

BlakeAbernathy said: "Yeaaaah... Andrew Wilson also said it was a 'tremendous live-service' so nothing they say means anything."

Previous updates from EA were met with trepidation too, with one saying "I already don't want to play this game".

Only time will tell if EA gets Battlefield back on form.

Let's hope so, especially as some of the franchise's most iconic games in Battlefield 3, Battlefield 4 and Battlefield Hardline are going offline later in 2024.

