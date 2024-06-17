Elden Ring is still not the "ideal fantasy RPG" that FromSoftware's president Hidetaka Miyazaki is yearning for and when asked what would be, he teased "it's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games".



Developer FromSoftware released Elden Ring to widespread critical acclaim in 2022 with the game's only expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree, releasing June 21.

In an interview with PC Gamer, Miyazaki spoke in depth about the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC and wanting to recreate what he says was the excitement of tabletop games he played growing up in his work today.

And he also revealed while Elden Ring is "pretty close" to his "ideal fantasy RPG", it's still "not quite" there.

ELDEN RING Shadow of the Erdtree – Story Trailer www.youtube.com

"Back when doing interviews about Elden Ring, I think I mentioned that I'm still in the process of making my ideal fantasy RPG," Miyazaki said.



"And while Elden Ring is not quite it, it's pretty close. It's getting close."

Miyazaki was then asked what would be his "ideal fantasy RPG".

He said: "It's hard to say without giving spoilers for my next idea or our next games.

"I think one thing that's not necessarily missing but makes it difficult to achieve my ideal is that when I play it, I know everything's going to happen. I already know everything that's going on.

"So in terms of enjoying the game from a player's perspective, I'd love to not know that and for somebody else to make my ideal fantasy game, please, if possible. Then I can enjoy it just as a player."

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings