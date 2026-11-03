The Elder Scrolls 6 title revealed in teaser trailer plus official development update

Bethesda has officially revealed the full name of The Elder Scrolls 6, also sharing an update on how development of the game is going and letting fans know when the next update is likely to land.

The studio shared a video looking back at the past 40 years and what's in store for the future.

As part of that, Bethesda shared a teaser trailer which confirmed reports and heavy online speculation The Elder Scrolls 6 will be called Sentinel.

It featured at the end of a 40th anniversary video and was also posted as a standalone, minute long teaser on YouTube and social media.

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The teaser ends with a quote from Yazar, Moth Priest of High Queen Iran of Hammerfell from 4E 206, which said: "The scroll offered only a shimmer, a veil thinly lifted to my eyes. A future lost. A victory undone. Sands of time scattered by fate."

In the comments on a post containing the teaser trailer on X / Twitter, Bethesda also shared a development update.

It said: "Thank you for 40 years of shared memories. We can't wait to make even more together with The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel.

"Development continues and while it'll be some time before we’re ready to share more, it feels great to finally reveal the name and location with you."

It's not currently known when The Elder Scrolls VI: Sentinel will release or on which platforms at the time of writing.

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