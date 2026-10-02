Fallout New Vegas 2 should be made by Obsidian says Bethesda veteran

Bethesda veteran Bruce Nesmith, who was the lead designer on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, said if he was directing Obsidian, he'd want the studio to make a new Fallout spin-off like Fallout: New Vegas 2.

Obsidian developed Fallout: New Vegas which was published by Bethesda and released in 2010. It's widely considered to be one of the very best Fallout games.

As part of XBOX's 'reset', Bethesda recently expanded to include Obsidian which will continue work on its current projects including the new Fallout "project".

This is being developed "alongside" Fallout 5 but it's not currently known if this will be a brand new game from Obsidian or if the studio is working on the confirmed remasters of Fallout 3 and Fallout: New Vegas.

Speaking with GoHumanize, Nesmith said if he was directing Obsidian, he would have them make a new Fallout spin-off.

Former Bethesda lead designer Bruce Nesmith hopes Obsidian makes a new Fallout spin-off / Bethesda Softworks

"I don't have any special knowledge on what will happen now between Bethesda and Obsidian but if I was directing them, I would say that they should be left to work on a side story to the mainline Fallout games, whether that's a sequel to New Vegas or something new," he said.

"I could see them working on New Vegas 2 or a new interpretation of the Fallout IP in another new location that's off to the side.

"That's what I would push them to do because it would allow them to flex their own style and give them the maximum ability to be creative and take ownership over what they're creating."

Further specific details about Obsidian's Fallout "project" are currently unconfirmed.

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