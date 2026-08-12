The Elder Scrolls 6 XBOX CEO Asha Sharma update has fans pointing out key detail

XBOX CEO Asha Sharma has revealed a very encouraging update about Bethesda's upcoming The Elder Scrolls 6 - and a lot of fans have been pointing out the same thing about it on social media.

In 2018, Bethesda teased a first look at a brand new entry in The Elder Scrolls series with a 30 second video showing nothing more than Bethesda's logo and a flyover of some mountains followed by The Elder Scrolls 6 logo.

Since then, updates have been very scarce to say the least.

But Sharma recently shared an encouraging update about the game on social media, saying that she has seen it in action.

In a X / Twitter post on Tuesday (11 August), Sharma said: "Live playthrough of The Elder Scrolls VI: ******** this morning. The scale and grandeur are incredible. The story is even greater."

Bethesda's official account commented on that post and said: "It was great being able to show you ********. Thank you for the kind words and a wonderful visit."

And gamers have picked up that eight asterisks have been used each time in reference to The Elder Scrolls 6's title, sparking speculation the subtitle is eight letters or characters long.

For example, Morrowind was used after The Elder Scrolls 3, Oblivion for The Elder Scrolls 4 and Skyrim after The Elder Scrolls 5.

As fans have been waiting an eternity for any glimmer of The Elder Scrolls 6 updates, it's got a lot of fans speculating what the subtitle for The Elder Scrolls 6 could be.

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