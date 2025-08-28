I've tried F1 Box racing experience - this is what it's really like

"And that's it! That's your time!" Owh, already? I was only just getting started... Give me more!

There's a new immersive Formula One experience that's opened up in Stratford, London called F1 Box where regular people like me can live out their fantasy of racing a Formula One car.

There are 12 full-motion racing sims ready for people to get behind the wheel and battle it out on-track against others in arcade-style sim racing PvP (player versus player).

Each session lasts for just 20 minutes and you're thrust into two five-minute races with the person that's got the most points across both races crowned the winner.

It's designed to give a quick experience but it didn't feel like anywhere near long enough - even though the experience itself was unforgettable.

The F1 Box experience in Stratford, London / F1 Box by Ian Wallman

What's F1 Box like?

The production is fantastically immersive - each rig has the full set up of a racing seat, F1-style wheel and pedals to really give that feel like you're driving an F1 car. The video and audio is stellar too with 4k screens and loud surround sound, perfectly capturing engine notes.

David Croft's commentary is present before and after each race, which is a nice touch.

There are five different assist options catering for people of all ages and experience - for those who want all the assists to those who want none at all.

This is completely my fault but I went for the second easiest assist option in the first race to try and ease myself in but it felt a little bit too easy and unresponsive for my liking - but that's completely on me.

Then, I'm thrust into a five-minute race at Suzuka.

Lights out from fifth on the grid and away we go - and from that moment, you're completely in it. The feedback through the wheel and seat, along with the engine notes, takes over you. You're immediately immersed, focused on nothing more than the track in front of you. In terms of handling, the cars actually felt a little bit more stiff than I expected.

The assists helped me stay out of trouble and I had a pretty uneventful first race that ended in finishing third. I didn't realise the assist option I chose would have throttle assists and I found myself frequently with my foot to the floor not going anywhere but again, that's on me.

Although it was uneventful in terms of proper action, I had a brilliant time trying to get this beast around one of the most difficult yet iconic tracks in the world. Suzuka is simply one of the best and to drive it at F1 Box was fantastic.

Not as unforgettable as my experience at Spa though.

The rigs are completely immersive / F1 Box by Ian Wallman

Feeling more confident, I went for the middle assist option. Starting third on the grid this time, I got a fantastic launch and was leading heading into La Source - only to out-brake myself and be back where I started.

Then came Eau Rouge.

I went full send, foot to the floor, no lifting or braking - but the driver in front of me had other ideas and it felt as though they basically braked at the top of the crest.

With no time to react, I slammed into the back of it... Hard.

I was sent careering into the barriers at high speed, facing the wrong way and I was firmly at the back - by the full length of the Kemmel Straight by the time I got myself facing the right way again.

So, the win was gone. But how far could I climb?

I raced back as best as I could and the middle option of assists paid dividends and suited what I wanted to a tee. Halfway around the first lap, I'd caught up to the back of my closest competitor.

I was throwing my car into the corners and got much more of a sense of the sensational grip these machines have at higher speeds. It was addictive trying to nail the perfect apex, speed through the corner and exit speeds to minimise lap time.

I scythed my way through the pack and got myself back up to third towards the end of the second lap - before I spun at the bus stop chicane. I was a bit too quick applying the throttle and spun around, relegating myself to fifth with not long left to go. Some of my hard work was undone.

And that's where I finished. It was enough to secure third overall. What could have been, I thought... Just one more, I wanted... But that was it.

F1 Box makes you feel as though you're a Formula One driver, I just wish it was a tiny bit longer / F1 Box by Ian Wallman

Is F1 Box worth it?

I honestly had a brilliant time at F1 Box. It's an unforgettable experience for people that want a quick hit of what being a Formula One driver is like and going up against others.

I get that the point is for short, quick sessions to give high-stakes races - but for me, I wish the experience was longer as I felt as though I was only just getting started before my time was up and I was standing on the bottom step of the podium. Even if it's just another race or sessions lasting for at least 30 minutes.

With general admission tickets priced at £15.95 each, it's quite expensive too for how long you get.

But some of the moments that happened in my short time there will stay with me for a good while.

