The internet thinks Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon operation names are accidentally NSFW

US defense secretary Pete Hegseth attempted to show off the might of Donald Trump’s administration and the American military this week by sharing operation names on Twitter/X, but judging by the response, it appears to have done the opposite.

In a tweet posted on Friday, which is still being met with ridicule days later, Hegseth wrote: “OPERATION ROUGH RIDER = Freedom of Navigation for U.S. ships.

“OPERATION MIDNIGHT HAMMER = Obliteration of Iranian nuclear sites.

“OPERATION SOUTHERN SPEAR = Destroy Narco-Terrorists killing Americans.

“@POTUS Trump means business – and the world knows it. Peace Through Strength.”

Except, fellow Twitter/X users aren’t seeing it that way, with one account referencing the game show Jeopardy and writing: “What are Grindr Handles near DC for $800 Alex?”:

“I thought @SecWar was listing out Gay porn movie names,” admitted another:

And policy consultant Adam Cochran said Hegseth “[makes] America look weak”:

There were also those who decided to contribute their own operation names, such as Rick Wilson of The Lincoln Project with “Operation Downlow”:

Another account suggested “Operation Morning Wood”:

And a third offered up names such as “Operation Husky Farmboy” and "Operation Throbbing Member":

Awkward.

The blunder comes as Hegseth continues to try and make the Department of War a thing, even though an official name change requires approval from Congress.

Earlier this week he was seen affixing a 'Department of War' sign to a wall, but given the above, social media users quickly dismissed it as "performative".

