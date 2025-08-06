Taxi driver becomes viral sensation after returning £65,000 bag to passenger

A London taxi driver has become an internet hero in the Middle East after returning a luxury bag to its rightful owner after it was left in his cab over the weekend.

The driver, known only as Terry (or @purksthecabbie on X), shared the story on social media, noting that he hopes it'll boost trust in taxi drivers around the city.

Hana Al Hai, a clothing brand owner in Dubai, is the owner of the black alligator Hermès Kelly Pochette, which in resale, costs up to £65,000.

She'd been visiting London when she left the purse in the taxi, which contained no contact details for her.

However, when Terry found it, and realised it wasn't "any ordinary bag", he searched long and hard for a clue as to who the owner could be.

Inside it, he found a card for The Lounge at Dubai Mall, and made contact with them in the hopes they'd have some record.

Miraculously, it led to finding Al Hai at her hotel, and reuniting her with the bag. She filmed the moment for social media, and it's since been posted across TikTok and Instagram, racking up millions of views.





"I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your incredible honesty and kindness in returning my bag", she penned on Instagram.



"When you couldn’t find any contact details inside, most people might have given up, but you went above and beyond. Your quick thinking in checking my Dubai Mall membership through The Lounge at @thedubaimall and reaching out to them by email was nothing short of remarkable. Because of your effort, I was contacted and able to reconnect with you, and the fact that you personally drove back from Sussex the very next day to return my belongings, safe and completely intact, speaks volumes about your character.



"I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to @thedubaimall for facilitating this connection. The way this situation was handled truly reflects the high standards, trust, and spirit of care that Dubai is known for around the world."



She concluded: "It’s rare to meet someone with such integrity and genuine care for others. Please know how much I appreciate the trouble you went through, and how deeply grateful I am for your actions. You turned what could have been a stressful experience into a reminder of the goodness in people. Thank you once again for going out of your way, I won’t forget it."

According to the driver, Hana Al Hai has since invited him on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai as a thank you for bringing the bag back.

"You are a credit to your city Terry. Bravo", one person wrote underneath the video.

"A perfect gentleman. I love getting in a black cab when I go to London", another chimed in.

We love a wholesome internet interaction.

