The Maldives is one of the few locations on Earth where the fantasy you've created in your mind of white sands and rarely-seen marine life, nonchalantly coasting through crystal-clear waters, is actually reality. For many, it's a bucket list stop that they're saving for a major life milestone.

It's ever-popular with honeymooners looking to spend a week in their own little post-wedding bubble, and for most of my adulthood, it's been at the top of my list for that once-in-a-lifetime trip, too.

But, rapidly approaching the end of my twenties and once more bogged down in the trenches of dating apps, I decided to change my approach to travel, and stop looking for an excuse to splurge on trips that had always been at the forefront of my mind.

That, paired with a busy life in the city where a "quiet" day is to the tune of sirens and tourists, made a week at one of the Maldives' newest five-star haunts an easy choice for a week of slow living in one of the world's most serene destinations.

Ananea Madivaru

Set in the heart of the North Ari Atoll, the newly-opened Ananea Madivaru is nestled in a private pristine lagoon, just 20 minutes by seaplane from Velana International Airport.

Set across two adjoined private islands and housing 110 luxury villas, there's no shortage of space to roam. That being said, there are over 500 highly attentive staff members overseeing its maximum occupancy of 250 guests, so you're never too far from a conversation with someone new.

As soon as the seaplane splashes down at the resort, a lineup of friendly faces greet us with fresh juices and handmade necklaces crafted from palm leaf (an experience akin to getting dropped off at The White Lotus, admittedly).

Despite the island being a tranquil place to plod around, the staff actively encourage laziness, and will always insist on ferrying you around via golf buggy - admittedly a welcome touch when the UV 10-strength rays are beating down with no clouds in their path.

While there are several villa options on-site, ranging from beach residences to sprawling three-bedroom mini-mansions, it's worth noting that every room type has its own pool and its own privacy - so there's strictly no FOMO around here.

One of the 28 Deluxe Water Villas, positioned on stilts above the ocean, became my home for the week.

Ananea Madivaru

If you're seeking the quintessential Maldives water bungalow experience, it ticks pretty much every box.

Decked out with woody tones, high ceilings, and neutral decor, stillness-inducing details are found in every nook of the room, which spans from a kitchenette to the King-sized bed, a dressing room, and a bathroom that trumps most other resorts when it comes to space - think rainfall shower, dual sinks, a vanity table, and a freestanding tub with unobstructed views onto the lagoon.

At the other side, an outdoor shower blends one of life's most mundane daily tasks with the immersion of nature and the privilege of basking in the sun's heat, while simultaneously cooling off beneath the water.

But the highlight of this room isn't inside it.

Step through the floor-to-ceiling glass-paned doors, and you're greeted by the biggest spectacle: The terrace.

Spanning almost as much as the villa itself, the space boasts a private infinity pool, several dining and seating areas, and an overwater hammock, alongside a ladder providing direct access into the lagoon. The Instagram angles are endless, if that's your thing.

Ananea Madivaru

Getting in for a swim might be more for the thrillseekers, however, as baby shark-spotting beneath my feet became somewhat of a hobby. Rest assured, the safety of dry land is still the perfect spot to watch the waves sparkling below.

There's no compromise on views either. Villas on one side catch the pink-hued sunrise, while the opposite residences get to witness an unrivalled golden hour.

Some guests opt never to leave the tranquillity of their villas during their stay (they're that well-equipped), but, if you're someone who has the itch to be doing something during the day, Ananea packs a punch in that department too.

Even when craving a minor change of scenery, the main pool area situated off the Sting Bar and Gallery restaurant is a welcoming corner of the resort that allowed me to sip margaritas and mindlessly watch the seaplanes fly in and out.

For something slightly more upbeat, I'd opt for Paradise Beach Club at sunset; think loungers on the sand and a DJ setting the mood as you sip on island-inspired cocktail creations.

However, one Ananea Madivaru's biggest selling points is undoubtedly its round-the-clock culinary scene, bringing all corners of the world together under the watchful eye of leading chefs.





Ananea Madivaru

The bar was set extremely high on day one at Asian Food Street, a buzzing complex of four restaurants representing the best in casual dining, from authentic Maldivian to Thai, Korean and Indian.

One thing that's consistent throughout the resort's menus is its commitment to championing local produce. Most offerings include a variation of a tuna dish, alongside a catch-of-the-day tailored to the restaurant's theme. Where else can you indulge in a refreshing white snapper ceviche caught just hours earlier and within just miles of your very seat?

Asian Food Street sits among five other formal eateries on-site (excluding the more laid-back pool bars), including two personal favourites: The Flame, an ever-buzzing meat and seafood grill, and Flores, a Japanese-Peruvian fusion restaurant aptly situated in a purpose-built minka, where sushi is plentiful.

For those evenings that require something even more special, I'd recommend Luna, an overwater fine-dining spot that joins the two islands together.

With a menu drawn up by a Michelin-starred chef, it offers Mediterranean dining in prime position of the horizon, and boasts an intimate atmosphere with hands-on service. Despite being under-cover from above, the location is almost completely open, so you'll still catch the warmth of the sea breeze.

Grilled octopus, tender lamb with a red wine jus, and a tuna beignet amuse-bouche were among my personal highlights of the five-course menu, and in keeping with tradition, we left suitably stuffed.

Ananea Madivaru

Despite the Maldives being synonymous with lazy days in a hammock, there wasn't time for rest, however, as we'd lined up a small selection of the resort's extensive leisure pursuits.

There's an on-site yoga pavilion, a fully-equipped gym, and a spa among their wellness offering, as well as a number of more, ahem, adrenaline-fuelled options.

Paddleboards, jet skis, and kayaks are just some of the water sports you can pick up during the daytime, but the real standouts are the boat-led excursions, which range from turtle and shark snorkelling trips to sunset drink stops.

Having spent the entire lead-up to the trip vowing I couldn't be convinced to go in the water with the nurse sharks, a gentle nudge from the diving crew (they're pescetarian apparently), and I suddenly found myself goggles-under in awe of the world below me.

Among the thousands of tropical fish and occasional sting ray gliding past, I was met face-to-face by my biggest nemesis - about 50 of them, actually - and somehow, they were totally unbothered by my presence.

Ananea Madivaru

If anything, my bravery has earned me bragging rights for the next two years, at least, and the boat ride back as the sun began to fall felt that little bit sweeter.

I'd be lying if I said the Maldives wasn't one of my hardest goodbyes. It's rare to find a destination that sells itself better than any social media highlight reel, and its real charm lies in how effortless it feels.

'Once-in-a-lifetime'? Maybe I won't be taking that phrase quite so literally.

Ananea Madivaru is exclusively available through Kuoni in the UK. For more information and to book, visit kuoni.co.uk.

Why not read...

I swapped Mallorca’s beaches for the luxurious countryside - and may never look back

Royal Hideaway: Inside the luxury Tenerife resort quietly holding four Michelin stars in its restaurants