Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will not feature Cloud or Tifa for good chunk of the game

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation director Naoki Hamaguchi has confirmed the title will not feature Cloud or Tifa as playable characters for a significant portion of the game.



Final Fantasy 7 Revelation is the third and final entry in the Final Fantasy 7 Remake trilogy, finishing off the retold story from the 1997 classic Final Fantasy 7.

In August, Square Enix had a playable demo of the upcoming title at Gamescom but Cloud and Tifa were not playable characters.

And Hamaguchi has confirmed, like in the original, the iconic duo will not be playable for a good chunk of the game.

Speaking to Indy100 via a translator, he said: "The playable demo we had at Gamescom was around Chapter 4 which is just after Cloud and Tifa have left the party for a while.



"I hope people who played it came away thinking 'wow, even without Cloud and Tifa there, the story is going in interesting places, the characters are really fun and it's a great section of the game'."

A good chunk of Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will not feature Cloud or Tifa as the series reaches its conclusion / Square Enix

In the original Final Fantasy 7 there is indeed a section, which will be covered by Revelation, where Cloud and Tifa exit the party for a while for story reasons. Instead, the spotlight turns to a number of others characters.

The Gamescom demo allowed players to control Barret, Cait Sith, Cid, Vincent and Yuffie as they explore the open world and Hamaguchi says there's a "huge amount of content" for players to look forward to.

"We want the gameplay experience to be different for each player," he said.

"For example, in some of the side content, we've made player choices really important, so depending on the choices individual players make, this could affect the story, approach, gameplay or resolution of that particular section.



"There are some things you won't be able to experience in a single play through if you want to experience all the different options and if you did want to see that, you'd be talking far more than 100 hours. Let's say there's plenty of content."

Final Fantasy 7 Revelation releases on 8 April 2027 on PS5, XBOX Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2 and PC.



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