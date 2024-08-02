Player amazingly recreates Final Fantasy 7 in its entirety in LittleBigPlanet 2

In the world of video games, every so often a community content creator does something absolutely astounding that should be shouted about, both for the final result and the dedication in making it happen.

The latest achievement that falls into that category is by Final Fantasy 7 superfan Jamie Colliver who has achieved something remarkable, reports Gamespot.

He has recreated the entirety of one of the most famous games of all time within LittleBigPlanet 2.

And it's not just the levels he has recreated but every single line of dialogue, every interaction, every exchange and even a version of the soundtrack.

It took Colliver three-and-a-half years to complete and he documented the whole thing on his YouTube channel called LittleBigWorld.

The final work can be seen in a staggering 141 video playlist he shared on YouTube of the game being brilliantly reimagined as a 2D platformer.

Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Remake - Showcase Trailer www.youtube.com

Speaking to Gamespot, Colliver said: "It all started with experimenting with the creation tools in LittleBigPlanet 2.

"To me, Final Fantasy 7 represents the pinnacle of any form of media. I believe it features the strongest set of main characters in any video game.

"For me, Final Fantasy 7 is not just an excellent game but a timeless narrative that continues to resonate on a personal level as I grow older.

"Since the LBP servers are down permanently, the only way to view my project is on my YouTube channel.

"In order to make it playable to the public, I had the idea of creating my petition to ask Square Enix to include my creation as a playable mini-game in Part 3 of the FF7 remake trilogy."

Sure enough, the petition has been doing the rounds and it has got 52 signatures at the time of writing.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.