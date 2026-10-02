Trump pleads with crowd to vote Republican in November - or ‘they'll impeach me’

Donald Trump has given an impassioned speech, urging people to vote Republican in November – or risk him being impeached by the Democrats.

Trump claimed that Democrats may impeach him for a third time if they regain control of Congress in the November midterm elections.

Speaking on Thursday (October 1) in front of a crowd in Denton, Texas, Trump said: “Pretend I’m running, please, because I am on the ballot. And if we don’t win, they’ll end up impeaching me.”

“I’ve become very good at beating them in impeachment,” the president said.





During the same speech in front of people at the Peterbilt Motors Company, Trump said: “I give us an A+ on the government, on economics, on everything.

“We’re doing an extremely poor job of promotion and an extremely great job of running the country.”

Trump’s comments on impeachment sparked a big reaction on social media.

"His approval rating is 31% this is not a winning message," one social media user wrote.





“That's exactly what every Democratic candidate running for office should promise,” another said.





One more added: “That’s the plan, old sport.”

Meanwhile, people think Trump ’s new artificial intelligence chat bot was modified to avoid telling the truth about the 2020 presidential election.

In an announcement on Tuesday, US president Trump launched Trump.gov – a “reinvention of your government for the 21st century and beyond”.

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