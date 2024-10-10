Football Manager 2025 delayed by four months to March

Football Manager 25 has been delayed by four months to March, studio Sports Interactive has confirmed.



Football Manager is a long standing football simulation series where players can live out their dreams of managing their favourite football clubs or creating their own legacies by rising through the ranks with ones lower down the pecking order from a number of different countries.



It's a deeply tactical game in which players are tasked with managing a team top to bottom, including transfers, coaching sessions, tactics, player fallouts and everything else in between.

The game had initially been delayed slightly from its usual release slot at the start of November to the end of the same month because of some of the challenges that switching game engines were causing.

But now the game has been pushed back four months to March next year.

A statement said: "Following discussions with SEGA, our licensors and partners, we have agreed the best course of action is to delay the launch until March 2025. Specific platform release dates will follow once confirmed.

"This additional time [pushing back the November date] has not been sufficient to ensure the game quality and experience meets your expectations and our very high standards.

"Timelines were already tight and, as rightly pointed out by many of your recent comments, we were simply rushing too much and in danger of compromising our usual standards. This has put an enormous amount of pressure on everyone working across the studio, who are all passionately committed to delivering the best game possible.

"This is not where any of us expected to be seven weeks out from our release but, in the spirit of our studio values, we always consider the bigger picture - and the bigger picture here is that we need this additional time to deliver a game that we can all be proud of.

"The new gameplay reveal will also now move to the end of January 2025.

"We are intensely aware that this will be massively disappointing for you. We share that disappointment and are extremely sorry."

