Football Manager 25 release date has dropped

Sports Interactive, the studio behind the Football Manager series, has revealed when the latest edition of the game is out.

Football Manager is a long standing football simulation series where players can live out their dreams of managing their favourite football clubs or creating their own legacies by rising through the ranks with ones lower down the pecking order from a number of different countries.



It's a deeply tactical game in which players are tasked with managing a team top to bottom, including transfers, coaching sessions, tactics, player fallouts and everything else in between.

Football Manager 25 was delayed slightly with the official announcement coming at the end of September and the target launch date being pushed back to the end of November.

And Sports Interactive has now confirmed Football Manager 25 will release from November 26.

The studio has also shared a roadmap of what will be revealed in the run up to its release, starting with women's football on October 7.

Football Manager 25 will be the very first in the series where players can manage women's teams.



Also on the horizon, but with no date at the time of writing, are reveals of interface, tactics, match experience, your manager, FM25 Mobile focus, FM25 deep dive, FM25 Console and FM25 Touch.

Sports Interactive studio director Miles Jacobson OBE recently told Eurogamer everything that's new in FM25.

It's already known the new title will feature Premier League licensing for the very first time, meaning official logos, kits and player pictures will be included, and that international management will not feature on PC, console or Touch (it will still be included in the mobile version).

Jacobson teased that the Premier League license is not the only new one that will be included though.

Earlier in the year, Sports Interactive confirmed it's using a brand new game engine (which is where some of the delays have stemmed from), there will be no social media screen or data chalkboard and modes such as Create-a-Club, Challenge Mode, Versus Mode and Fantasy Draft have all been binned - for now.



The game's inbox is being removed and replaced with a 'portal' and touchline shouts will be gone too.

Football Manager 25 is now available for pre-purchase.



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.