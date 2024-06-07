Football Manager 2024 graphics roasted when compared to other modern games

An image has gone viral on social media of how Football Manager 2024 graphics compare to top budget releases such as The Last of Us: Part I, Horizon: Forbidden West and Hellblade II: Senua's Saga.

As technology advances, graphics in games continue to get better and better - who remembers the days of how Hagrid looked in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on PS1?

Games are able to run consistently at 4k resolution at 60 fps (frames per second) nowadays and it's understood developers will eventually work towards games that run well at 8k.

And with better graphics come better details, such as in-game faces, which are usually one of the hardest things to pull off well due to having to capture very intricate, little details while capturing emotion too.

An image posted on X / Twitter by @DuncRG shows the incredible level of detail on the faces of Ellie in The Last of Us: Part I, Aloy in Horizon: Forbidden West and Senua in Hellblade II: Senua's Saga.

And to compare it, the social media user has also included an image of what a regenerated player looks like in Football Manager 2024, which is almost two years younger than some of the AAA titles mentioned.

The Football Manager 2024 take is not the only version of this post as it has been further parodied online.

The original post came from @PainkillerQ8, who posted a genuine graphics comparison question with God of War Ragnarok in the image slot which was replaced.

This was parodied by @SFBTom who satirised his own game Crow Country, a survival horror game set in 1990 with the graphics and controls to match.

This is the image that then went viral to begin with and is the one quoted by @DuncRG as being parodied.

