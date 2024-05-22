First look at how Fallout's power armour will look in Fortnite

A first look has been teased of how Fallout's iconic power armour will look in the new season of Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has teased its very first glimpse of gameplay footage, including how the P60 Power Armour will look.



In the new season, there is a crossover with Fallout which is enjoying a resurgence after the franchise was made into a hit TV show by Prime Video.

The new season is estimated to start on May 24 at around 10am BST.

It appears there are a number of different types of power armour available.

It's reported these suits could be some sort of power-up for a character but that it's more likely these will feature as skins in the game.

The new season is called 'Wrecked' with a trailer for it showing the island seemingly being engulfed and damaged by a huge sandstorm.

Fortnite previously teased the Fallout collaboration with artwork on social media.



It seems as though there will be a new bus in the game too after Fortnite posted a new clip on social media with the caption "might be a new bus in town".

There's reportedly a collaboration with Monster Jam too.

As always, there will be loads of new skins on the way as well.

The game will have downtime when the new season starts so it can be updated and stabilised - this can range anywhere from eight to 10 hours typically but it has been known to go on longer than this.

That means players will not be able to play the game while the update is going through.

Online matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime.

