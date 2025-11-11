The Elder Scrolls 6 release date update has fans all mocking it again

An official update was recently given on the release date for The Elder Scrolls 6 and gamers have once again been mocking Bethesda and the game online.

The Elder Scrolls 6 is the latest upcoming mainline entry in The Elder Scrolls series. The sixth instalment in the hugely popular action role-playing game franchise, which has featured Morrowind, Oblivion and Skyrim, was confirmed to be in pre-production by Bethesda in 2018.

Speaking of which, Skyrim is the last full entry and that released in 2011, 14 years ago now.

The studio said the game is due to release at some point after Starfield came out but that title released back in 2023 with still no official update on The Elder Scrolls 6.

There have been rumours of a trailer being in the works and an insider claimed the game will release in late 2027 but these have not been confirmed by Bethesda.

However in a GQ interview, Bethesda director and executive producer Todd Howard said the game is "still a long way off".

"I think it's also good for an audience to have a break - The Elder Scrolls has been too long, let's be clear. But we wanted to do something new with Starfield. We needed a creative reset.

"My perfect version - and I'm not saying this is going to happen - is that it's going to be a while and then, one day, the game will just appear.

"You might say that [shadow dropping The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered] was a test run. It worked out well."

Howard's comments were reposted in the GamingLeaksAndRumours Subreddit, alongside a report claiming Fallout 3 Remastered is in development (which has not yet been officially confirmed).

And gamers quickly took to mocking how long it's been since a first glimpse of The Elder Scrolls 6 was shared without anything since - and that's seven years now.

One said: "It's been 14 years since Skyrim dropped lol."

Another commented: "It's annoying it was announced so early but I've resigned myself to just forgetting that announcement exists because nothing has come from it yet, so it's nice to see that they don't want to pull a GTA 6 and re-announce the game with 3+ years still left of development."

"Sounds like TES 6 is two-years away from being two-years away," a third mocked.

A fourth mused: "Mind boggling that Bethesda owns two of the most popular video game franchises in the world yet hasn't released a mainline game in either franchise [The Elder Scrolls and Fallout] in 14 and 11 years, respectively. At this rate, I'd be surprised if we see either Fallout 5 or TES 6 before 2030."

"Meanwhile, Fallout 5 will launch in 2043 and that's assuming that we're still able to play new video games in our actual Fallout bunkers," a fifth joked.

