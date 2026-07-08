God of War Laufey release date 'revealed' by industry insider

A release window for God of War Laufey has been 'revealed' by a renowned gaming industry insider.

A first look at God of War Laufey, the next mainline entry in the God of War series from Santa Monica Studios, at PlayStation State of Play June 2026 revealed more than 20 minutes from the opening of the game, including cinematics and gameplay.

It follows Faye, Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, who is laid to rest at the very start of the first God of War (2018) game in this reboot series, as she wakes up in an afterlife of the gods called the Everywhen.

On the PS Store, the game is listed as 'coming soon' and is available to Wishlist.

And according to renowned gaming industry insider NateTheHate, there might not be as long to wait for God of War Laufey's release date as you might think.

When asked about the game's release date on X / Twitter, he said: "Last I heard the target was first half 2027. Could change but that was a hope at one point."

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier has also previously hinted the game could release in the near future.

On BlueSky, shortly after the State of Play, he posted: ""FWIW I wouldn't read too much into God of War Laufey not getting a release date or window - in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn't* years away."

A release date for God of War Laufey has not yet been confirmed at the time of writing.

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