Egypt's manager accuses FIFA of 'rigging' World Cup for one reason

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan has sensationally accused FIFA of 'rigging' the World Cup after his side crashed out of the 2026 tournament in the round of 16 after being beaten 3-2 by Argentina.

Egypt were 2-0 up with 78 minutes on the clock but Argentina completed a comeback in injury time to win 3-2 and progress to the quarter-finals where they will play Switzerland.

Hassan and the Egyptian players felt a number of key decision went against them during the game, including a penalty being awarded against them (which Lionel Messi missed), a goal of theirs on the hour mark being disallowed by VAR when they were 1-0 up, Mohamed Salah being penalised for a soft foul before going through one-on-one and a penalty not being awarded when the scoreline was 2-2.

When Enzo Fernandez scored the winner in the 93rd minute, Egypt staff erupted as goalkeeper coach Saafan El-Sagheer was shown a red card for protesting with referee Francois Letexier and Hassan had to be dragged away from confronting the official himself.

After the game, Hassan took full aim at FIFA in his post-match interview.

"We were better but football is unfair," he said. "It could be a matter of marketing, they could want to make a World Cup with the champion of the last World Cup, they want Messi to exist.

"There is support from all directions for the world champions. Support and marketing."

Yasser Ibrahim fired Egypt into a shock lead in the 15th minute off the match before Messi missed the penalty five minutes later.

On the hour mark, Mostafa Ziko had a goal disallowed for offside before he found the back of the net again minutes later with this one counting, making the score 2-0 with Egypt on for an unlikely victory.

But Argentina then scored three goals from the 79th minute onwards with Cristian Romero, Messi and Fernandez sealing the win among the controversial refereeing decisions.

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