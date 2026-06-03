God of War Laufey release date is sooner than you think

The release date for God of War Laufey could be a lot sooner than you think, according to renowned gaming industry insider Jason Schreier.

A first look at God of War Laufey, the next mainline entry in the God of War series from Santa Monica Studios, at PlayStation State of Play June 2026 revealed more than 20 minutes from the opening of the game, including cinematics and gameplay.

It follows Faye, Kratos' wife and Atreus' mother, who is laid to rest at the very start of the first God of War (2018) game in this reboot series, as she wakes up in an afterlife of the gods called the Everywhen.

On the PS Store, the game is listed as 'coming soon' and is available to Wishlist but according to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, the game may release a lot sooner than you expect.

On BlueSky, he posted: "FWIW I wouldn't read too much into God of War Laufey not getting a release date or window - in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn't* years away."

FWIW I wouldn't read too much into God of War Laufey not getting a release date or window — in contrast to a lot of other big announcements, this one *isn't* years away

— Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier.bsky.social) June 2, 2026 at 11:37 PM

The synopsis for God of War Laufney said: "Death was supposed to be the end but for Laufey (Faye), warrior and wife to Kratos, a new adventure is just beginning. Awakening unexpectedly in a strange land after her death, Faye discovers the plans she put in place to protect Kratos and Atreus in her absence are now at risk.



"To save the ones she loves, Faye must fight through the afterlife of the gods - the Everywhen - where ruthless gods from across mythology vie for power in a land overflowing with dangerous magic.

"Harness Faye's speed, control, and relentlessness to overwhelm even the fiercest of foes with decisive, deadly precision."



A release date for God of War Laufey has not yet been confirmed at the time of writing.

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