PlayStation State of Play June 2026 LIVE: All the announcements as they happen

PlayStation is hosting a State of Play event on Tuesday (2 June) when loads of announcements and updates about first and third-party titles releasing on PS5, and maybe beyond, will be shared.

During State of Play events, new trailers, gameplay reveals and details such as release dates and gameplay glimpses are revealed for upcoming titles.

The June 2026 State of Play is more than an hour long and is being hosted live in Drafthouses across the US, including in New York City, Los Angeles and Austin. This is fuelling speculation this could be a huge State of Play with loads of big reveals.

Indy100 is covering PlayStation State of Play live so follow our live blog below for all the news, trailers, announcements, release date reveals and more as they happen.

FULL STORY: New Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis screenshots posted by PlayStation Five new screenshots of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis have been posted on the PS Store Crystal Dynamics Brand new screenshots for Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis have been shared on game's listing on the PS Store. Spotted and posted by a number of accounts across social media, the game's page (which has been checked by Indy100) shows five brand new screenshots from Legacy of Atlantis. All five of them show Lara Croft in action in different settings, either dual wielding her pistols, taking in the stunning settings before her, solving puzzles, platforming or taking on dinosaurs. Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis could appear at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play and news of more content or a specific release date could tie in with this - however this is speculation at the time of writing. Read the full story here.

FULL STORY: Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders to start 'imminently' Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders could open imminently, according to a streamer Marvel, Insomniac Games, PlayStation Studios A streamer claims to have found out when Marvel's Wolverine pre-orders are expected to start ahead of the game starring at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play. Insomniac Games has previously confirmed Marvel's Wolverine will release on 15 September. And streamer PyroMid claims "pre-orders open up on 2 June after State of Play". In the comments, PyroMid added: "If it wasn't going live, Gamestop wouldn't put the poster up is what store manager told me." Read the full story here.

What will be announced at PlayStation State of Play June 2026? PlayStation State of Play could have some huge reveals Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation has confirmed there will be "an extended look at Marvel's Wolverine". This will "show off Logan's brutal and relentless combat along with some new details". There will be more from "top studios around the world" too but what else could be announced? From here on in, this is all speculation, but renowned industry insider NateTheHate has given his verdict on what may be shown. He was asked if we will "see other exclusives at the coming State of Play or just the new God of War and Wolverine" and he replied: "Yes." There is speculation about a God of War spinoff being in the works so if NateTheHate is correct, there could be a first look at this if it proves to be true. Another major first-party title PlayStation has on the (admittedly distant) horizon is Naughty Dog's Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet. It's been a while since we heard anything official about this so something may be shared to keep players intrigued. Housemarque has just released Saros but there might be a look at further updates on the title - if anything is planned. There could be news on Horizon Hunters Gathering or Horizon Steel Frontiers. Marathon Season 2 starts on Tuesday (2 June) too and with Bungie being owned by PlayStation, there is likely to be a new look at this.

Looking at PS5 exclusives, there might be updates on Phantom Blade Zero, currently slated to release on 8 September, and Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls releasing 6 August. Away from first-party titles, Hogwarts Legacy 2 has been rumoured for a while and if it is in development, this could be a great time to show it off to the world for the first time. Embracer Group recently confirmed Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is still on track to release in 2026 so there may be a new trailer or look at gameplay for this. Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced releases in July and there might be a new trailer for this. Other games that have appeared at previous State of Play events that could get updates again here are Control Resonant, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, John Wick and Castlevania: Belmont's Curse. There is a very, very outside chance there could be something Grand Theft Auto 6 related. Rockstar Games usually does its own marketing but if rumours PlayStation has secured the console marketing rights for GTA 6 prove to be true, then the game could feature, perhaps with news about GTA 6 PS5 console bundles.

How can I watch PlayStation State of Play June 2026? PlayStation State of Play will be broadcast live on YouTube (embedded above) and Twitch. It will be broadcast in English, English with subtitles and Japanese.

When is PlayStation State of Play June 2026? PlayStation State of Play June 2026 starts on Tuesday (2 June) at 10pm BST (5pm ET / 2pm PT). The show will last for more than an hour.

Hello! Hello and welcome to Indy100's live coverage of PlayStation State of Play June 2026! I'm Jake Brigstock and I'll be covering the event live as it happens, plus I'll be building up to it with everything you need to know and all the latest speculation, as well as rounding up everything that's announced after the event too. With it being more than an hour long, it promises to be a bumper show and you're already in the right place to know everything as it happens so keep it locked!

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