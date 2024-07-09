Huge new Gran Turismo 7 update teased with brand new track, cars and physics

Polyphony Digital has revealed what will be included in a new, free update for Gran Turismo 7 which drops at the end of the month.

The fan-favourite driving simulator is regularly updated with new tracks, cars and features to keep the game feeling fresh and the latest update, 1.49, has these in abundance.

Below is a breakdown of everything players can expect to get their hands on when the update drops.

What is the new track?

A new track that's included as part of a free update is always a big deal for racing games and this time around, it's Eiger Nordwand, the first road course to be added to the game since February 2023 with Grand Valley and the first new track for seven months.

Eiger Nordwand will be familiar to Gran Turismo players - it first appeared on Gran Turismo HD Concept before making appearances players will more likely recognise in Gran Turismo 5 Prologue, Gran Turismo 5 and Gran Turismo 6.

It's a fictional track set on a mountain in Switzerland - although the track has been confirmed, it is not known if the off-road trails featured in Gran Turismo 5 and Gran Turismo 6 will appear this time around.

What are the new cars?

Six new cars are coming to the game which are a mix of classics and concepts. These are (in alphabetical order):

BMW M3 E36 1997

Ferrari F430 Scuderia 2007

Genesis Gran X Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept

Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 2008

Ruf RGT 4.2 2016

Subaru Impreza WRC 1998

What else is included?

New physics have been mentioned although it's not known exactly what this means - patch notes which Polyphony will release will likely reveal this.

There are new tyres, including new Michelin compounds, and wheels too.

There's also an expansion of Gran Turismo Sophy to include the Nurburgring 24h course and Autodrome Lago Maggiore’s Full Course.

Gran Turismo Sophy is a feature of enhanced AI to make computer controlled opponents feel more like real racing drivers.

When is it out?

The update is planned for July 25.

The circuit will be available to play straight away but players will have to make sure they've got enough in-game credits to be able to buy the new vehicles.

