Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has defeated all bosses in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion by using a dance mat as the controller.

MissMikkaa shared a post on X / Twitter that said: "I DID IT! ALL bosses of my dance pad Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree run have been deFEETed!

"The last boss fell after 52 tries and 7 hours of dance-padding (my feet hurt). DLC took me 7 days in total with 325 deaths; 69 of them to gravity, nice."

WARNING: This rest of this article contains spoilers for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The streamer also posted a video of the moment she defeated the final boss.

MissMikkaa had mapped a dance mat to be used as a controller instead of a conventional one or keyboard.

A number of streamers have shared their journeys trying to beat Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree which at first left a number of players stunned at how difficult it is to beat.

Kai Cenat, Twitch's most subscribed streamer, got the help of a therapist to help him beat the final boss which he was stuck on for days during a continuous marathon stream.

One of his viewers was sympathetic towards his struggle and arranged for a therapist to help coach him through his negative thoughts - he eventually beat the expansion just shy of streaming non-stop for 100 hours.

Perrikaryal streamed herself beating the game using her mind; she mapped a controller that connected at various points around her head that picked up what she was thinking.

Perrikaryal had mapped her brainwaves to certain inputs and trained her brain to work how she wanted in accordance with this technology.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.