WARNING: This article contains mild spoilers for GTA 6.

Building wealth is a core gameplay loop of modern Grand Theft Auto games as players work their way up to buy the biggest and best things each entry has to offer.

GTA 6 is no different as Jason and Lucia start with little and try to work their way up, getting as much money as they can along the way.



With it being a Grand Theft Auto game, as the name suggests, cars still play as big of a role as ever in the series, even though there's so much to focus on outside of vehicles, and you can own a certain number at any one time.

Vehicles you like the look of can be registered at a Pay 'n Spray from a certain Chapter 2 mission onwards to keep them more permanently - but you can only store a certain number at any one time.

As you progress through the main story, garages organically unlock and once you complete the whole campaign, a total of four garages with eight spots are available.

You can own a limited number of vehicles at any one time in GTA 6 / Rockstar Games

Eight more garages, each containing one spot, can be purchased in different locations across Leonida too.

That means in the base game, a total of 16 cars can be stored across 12 different garages. An additional car, and up to two in some cases, can be stored in the parking spot(s) outside where you're staying.

There are also three additional single vehicle garages outside the base game: one from a pre-order bonus (which can now be purchased as a new Vintage Vice City pack), one from the Ultimate Edition and one from being a GTA+ subscriber.

As for being able to buy a house, you cannot buy one. Garages are the only property you can buy in GTA 6.

As the story progresses, you stay in safehouses instead of anywhere you purchase and that remains the case even after the credits roll.

GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



GTA 6 Ultimate Edition, PS5 : £89,99, Playstation.com

: £89,99, Playstation.com GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

: Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5: £64.99, JohnLewis.com

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