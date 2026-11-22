Someone on Reddit found a glitch to get GTA 6 running at 60fps (frames per second) and beyond on their XBOX Series X console.

It seems others have been trying out the glitch this user shared and have been able to do the same.

In the GTA Glitches Subreddit, user Meowwie64 posted they managed to unlock GTA 6's frame rate using XBOX's Quick Resume feature.

The user says the requirements are an XBOX Series X console, a 120hZ display and GTA 6 version 01.002.001. Meowwie64 is unsure if it works on later versions of the game or Series S consoles.

To exploit the glitch, the user says to put the XBOX display settings to 60hZ, start GTA 6 and wait until the six stars in the introduction movie are seen.

Then, change display settings back to 120hZ, boot another game on the console through the XBOX button without quitting GTA 6, and then switch back to GTA 6.

This should then run GTA 6 at an unlocked frame rate, according to Meowwie64.

The user included a link to a video of a cutscene running much higher than 30fps, which the game is locked at on consoles, and said it seems animations run at higher speeds than they should but cutscenes do not have this issue.

Sure enough, others have encountered something similar or have been purposefully trying out this trick and posting their results on social media.

And it does appear they've managed to get GTA 6 running at higher frame rates. One video posted online showed gameplay in Vice City with the FPS counter hitting up to 60 and sitting consistently above 30.

And in a longer YouTube video, someone showed early GTA 6 gameplay with the frame rate running consistently just above 30fps.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

However as the frame rate is unlocked, performance in all of these examples is not stable at all - there is frequent stuttering in these videos and the FPS fluctuates wildly.



GTA 6 is out now on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S.

Best GTA 6 deals



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: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, XBOX Series X/S : £64.99, Argos.co.uk

: £64.99, Argos.co.uk GTA 6 Standard Edition, PS5 : Was £69.99, now £64.99, Game.co.uk

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