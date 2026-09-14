GTA 6: Major character actor unexpectedly revealed

An actor has unexpectedly revealed they are playing a major character in GTA 6.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is releasing on 19 November on PS5 and XBOX Series X/S. There are two versions available for pre-order, Standard and Ultimate, and those who pre-order any version can load it a week early from 12 November.



Rockstar Games recently shared a 27-minute extended look at its highly anticipated game, showing a first official look at gameplay along with a number of new screenshots too, sending hype into overdrive.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog has all the latest GTA VI news, Rockstar announcements, gameplay updates, screenshots, leaks, map theories, release date news and live updates as they happen.

Major GTA 6 character actor revealed Actor Stephen Root has confirmed he is playing Brian Heder in GTA 6. There had been widespread speculation about Root playing Brian ever since Rockstar Games released trailer 2 for GTA 6 back in May 2025. Brian is one of the first characters seen in that trailer in an exchange with one of the main protagonists Jason Duval. And speaking to AP News in an interview tied to his Emmy nomination for Apple TV+ series Widow's Bay, he confirmed his GTA 6 appearance. "Yeah, you're going to see me in there," when asked if he's in GTA 6. "From the first rollout of GTA they were doing ... they had my character in there and there were too many people who knew me from King of the Hill and my voice. So I think that secret kind of got divulged then. "I'm so happy to be involved with it, it's an amazing thing to look at."

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