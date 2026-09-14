‘Absolute cinema’: US Open camera crew praised for ‘iconic’ Pierce Brosnan reference

The US Open's camera crew are being celebrated online, after they cut to Pierce Brosnan watching a match on Sunday at exactly the right time - making a clever reference to one of the star’s biggest film projects.

The legendary actor was watching Alexander Zverev take on Ben Shelton in the final, which was won by the former for the first time, making him a two-time grand slam champion.

And early into the match – at 00:07, to be exact – the camera feed transitioned to Brosnan watching in the crowd, a reference to the actor playing the iconic spy James Bond in GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002).

The camera work has since gone viral online after it was shared by the US Open’s official X/Twitter account, with one user writing: “Give the camera operator a raise and give it to them by end of business day today”:

“That was cold icl [I can’t lie],” wrote another:

A third account, according to a translation by the platform, tweeted: “Imminent pay raise for the person responsible for this”:

The Tennis Letter described the moment as “iconic”:

“My compliments to the production team,” wrote film and TV producer Franklin Leonard:

The video received the meme treatment:

And one account argued that “whoever directed that deserves the trophy”:

We’d argue there’s no reward high enough for such a feat – even the world is not enough… (sorry)

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