GTA 6 - Live updates as PS4 'release' explained

Grand Theft Auto 6 is coming down the tracks but fans hoping that it arrives on time in 2025 could be set for disappointment.

New reports suggest the highly-anticipated Rockstar Games release could slip back to a 2026 release date due to delays in development.

Kotaku reports insiders with knowledge of the game's development have said it is running behind schedule and that it's likely to release later than expected in 2025, or even fall back to 2026.

In related news, Rockstar put employees on notice, issuing a memo to workers to push them into returning back into the office for five-days-a-week in an attempt - in their understanding - to stop delays. Employees at the company have since blasted that decision.

If development is behind schedule, that might shed some light on why Rockstar is doing this. After all, this is fast becoming the most highly-anticipated game of all time.

Since Rockstar posted the trailer for GTA 6 in early December, after it was leaked online, social media has been a hotbed for leaks, rumours and theories about when exactly the game will be released, when further details such as trailers will be announced, what will be in the game itself and loads more.

It's no surprise really given that Grand Theft Auto 5 was widely recognised as the best game of the last decade - it came out in 2013 and is still popular with gamers today as Rockstar continues to release GTA Online updates.

Below is a roundup of some of the most recent leaks, rumours and theories, and this will continue to be updated, so keep checking back for the latest.

Take-Two to buy Borderlands developer for $460m Take-Two, the American holding company that owns publishers Rockstar and 2K, is buying the developer behind the Borderlands franchise. Gearbox develops the Borderlands games, which are open world action role-playing first-person looter shooters, and these are published by 2K. But now Take Two is buying Gearbox itself for $460m with the deal expected to close by the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, between the start of April and the end of June, subject to regulators approving it. Strauss Zelnick, chairman and CEO of Take-Two, said: "This combination enhances the financial profile of our existing projects with Gearbox and unlocks the opportunity for us to drive increased long-term growth by leveraging the full resources of Take-Two across all of Gearbox's exciting initiatives." David Ismailer, president of 2K, said: "With nearly 20 years of history working together, Gearbox has played an integral role in our success, given their unique ability to create interactive entertainment experiences that feature beloved characters, exciting new worlds, and humorous storytelling." Randy Pitchford, founder and CEO of Gearbox, said: "We set the bar for interactive entertainment and achieved remarkable results with groundbreaking, record-setting games when we worked together at arm's length as partners. I'm incredibly excited about what we can accomplish now that we're fully aligned as one." Gearbox will operate as a studio within 2K.

Will GTA 6 be released on PS4 and Xbox One? The PS4 console is understood to be the fifth-best selling games console of all time and the second most popular PlayStation only behind the PS2. It's a console many gamers still have and play to this day, even though it was released in 2013, because of how difficult it was to get hold of a PS5 when it came out in 2020 and the fact they're still so expensive to buy. That and a number of new games are still being released on them. But technology is moving on - games are increasingly only being released on current generation consoles, such as the latest instalments of the Final Fantasy series, because of the added power needed to run them and that they've been designed to run at a 4k resolution. When Rockstar dropped the trailer for GTA 6 in December 2023, they penned a press release too, which said 'Grand Theft Auto VI is coming to PlayStation 5 computer entertainment systems and Xbox Series X/S games and entertainment systems in 2025'. There is no mention at all that they will be playable on past generation consoles. So in short - no, it does not look as if GTA 6 will release on PS4 or Xbox One.

Hope for retro-style HUD Reddit user DrWasoof posted a screenshot of a fan-made image on the social media site of a retro-style HUD (heads-up display), hoping something similar could be used in GTA 6. It looks like its inspiration is drawn from GTA: Vice City. People have been sharing their thoughts on the concept. M1DN1GHT said: "Hopefully similar to GTA 5 but the money and the cop stars are a brighter colour. I doubt it will have the same layout to the 3D era GTA games like the picture suggests. For the mini map I’d like it to be rectangular rather than round because I feel like a round minimap would take a while to get used to plus it shows more at once." Ten_Ju said: "It’s not minimalistic enough for my taste. I believe HUD shouldn’t pop more than the environment. Also, love the keys as an item, I hope they do make more role play game elements in GTA 6." iamfromtwitter said: "No hud! Or at least give us the option like in RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2)." sweetcinammonpunch said: "I'm hoping for something a bit more immersive and dynamic." _Unk0 said: "Yeah, let's make the game as immersive and realistic in so many ways as it gets with a great graphical experience and put some coloured stickers in front of that to ruin it. I get it, Vice City vibes... But, I guess they'll use a more minimalistic theme for that."

Does logo give clue about game? Reddit user LonelyKrill has posted the logos for GTA 4, 5 and 6 next to each other to speculate what the 6 logo could mean. 4 has a solid black logo (it's potentially the darkest game of the three), 5 has a logo which looks like money (think heists) and 6's logo has the same colours of Instagram, and it says 'VI', the Roman numerals for six and it could represent Vice City.

But other users aren't as convinced that symbol means social media will play an integral part in the game. Emppa112 said: "Or you are just reading way too much into it. Most common is that the VI is just from Vice name and the colour depicts famous Vice / Miami sunset, the colours of the logo apparently match the opening scene in trailer one." Phuxsea said: "Or it's neon because it's based on Miami. They wouldn't plagiarise an existing brand." Dense-Maintenance-85 said: "Yeah I don’t think it’s that deep."

Concept map posted online A 'rough concept map' has been posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit combining the latest mapping project and a concept from AvatarSD, who has created map concepts before. It shows how northern and western parts of the map could look, plus a part of northern Cuba. III_LORD-AR_III said: "You know honestly I could really see this being extremely close to the real thing... I mean just looking at it, it looks completely within the realms of what we could potentially see! The scaling looks good and I am pretty convinced this is VERY close to what we will see in release." cry-pin_crypper said: "All these concept maps seem to forget there's a place called Waning Sands."

Laiden- said: "Would love a map like this. One big city because every GTA needs one but smaller rural towns surrounding it with tons of classic southeastern middleofnowhere-ness in the countryside. I'm really looking forward to an accurate portrayal of that region since I've lived here my whole life and always wanted a modern GTA set here."

Thunderstorms being 'finalised' says employee An employee at Rockstar seems to have leaked that weather dynamics, specifically thunderstorms, are being 'finalised' in development. X / Twitter user @GTAVIGossip posted screenshots of Sonny Blyth, a games tools programmer at Rockstar North, which is the studio developing GTA 6. The account posted a screenshot which says: "We are focusing on finalising the weather dynamics, particularly thunderstorms. "Make sure NPC behaviour and activities change depending on temperature." While the original post says about the story length, the poster followed up with a Tweet that said '1-40 hours may indicate bug / glitch testing instead of what we stated by story missions length'.

Reaction to release being on track Social media users on the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to GTA 6's release being 'on track' for 2025. maths_m said: "Early 2025?!?! My god, we are so close to being able to enjoy this game it feels like a dream. 2025 is coming soon!!!"

DawsonPoe said: "It feels like 2024 just started two weeks ago and it's already the end of March and beginning April. If 2024 continues at this pace, we'll have the game in no time." TheAnt317 said: "We're so back." irv_12 said: "Hoping for a trailer or some sort of artwork by May, which will essentially put an end to all of these 'delayed' rumours, which in turn will almost guarantee a Spring 2025 release, only a couple months to go!"

GTA 6 on track for 2025 release despite delay 'leaks' A composite image of the GTA 6 logo and a screenshot from the trailer Rockstar Games GTA 6's release is still said to be on track for 2025 despite 'leaks' saying it could be pushed back a year.

Kotaku reported delays in development mean the game's release could slip to 2026 despite employees still targeting a release of Spring 2025.

Shortly after that, Tom Henderson, owner of Insider Gaming, a video games news site, took to X / Twitter to say: "Spring 2025 is targeted and is suggested via Take Two's earnings increase in FY25. "Holiday 2025 is likely though based on past releases and Take Two's tendency to delay (also a reason they gave a vague 2025 date on reveal). "Never say never and a 2026 release is possible but this just screams covering all basis and creating some online chatter based on previous reporting that already suggests a delay from Spring 2025." Take Two is an American holding company that owns Rockstar. Mike Straw, senior editor at Insider Gaming, also said the release is on track for the original timeframe Rockstar advertised. On X / Twitter, he posted: "I've reached out to multiple sources and was told the game was 'on schedule' and that any suggestion of a delay at this point in development is 'pure conjecture'." Kotaku has since updated its original article to say 'Kotaku has now heard from more sources that while early 2025 was at one point possible, it's no longer the target for GTA 6's launch'.

Rockstar revealed in the GTA 6 trailer it is set for release at some point in 2025.

Everything we know about the GTA 6 soundtrack Everything we know so far, predictions and theories www.indy100.com With hundreds of songs featuring on the most recent game GTA 5, and hundreds more being released through GTA Online since, what could be included in the soundtrack to GTA 6? Read the full story here.

Could the trailer be built from in-game footage? Rockstar's first trailer for GTA 6 broke the internet, but fans have cottoned onto a pretty decent talking point - could that trailer be built from in-game GTA 6 footage rather than CGI? Well, an 'error' in the first trailer is leading eagle-eyed Redditors to believe that the first trailer was produced in-engine, rather than being a rendered animation.

Fans spot Rockstar's 'finishing touches' A Florida beach - shown in-game in GTA 6 Rockstar Games Fans over on Reddit have spotted some curious activity with Rockstar Games' hiring activity. The company is hiring for a new Mission Designer, Gameplay Character Animator, and a Branding Designer. And these moves have caused some speculation... User Ralome said: "Adding in all the finishing touches for world building is a good sign. It'll be a lot of fleshing out the world now with near complete builds forming." While another added: "They’re essentially in the final stages of the dev cycle if they’re designing missions, creating animations, play testing, and hiring for marketing positions."

Trailer recreated using real-life footage A Reddit user has posted a version of the trailer using real-life footage to mimic what's in it. deltagta6 posted the video in the GTA 6 Subreddit; it uses the audio from the original trailer. And other users on Reddit are talking about it. One user said: "Aww man this got me hyped for GTA again like a new trailer, well done OP (original poster)." NefariousnessOk3732 said: "The fact that its not even a parody at this point its just recreating real life footage is really saying something." Givemebackmyeyeholes said: "Didn't realize so much of the trailer was references to real viral videos online. Dope video!" Entrinity said: "Real life looks worse than the game somehow." NeedForMadnessAuto said: "Very epic."

Reaction to potential 2026 delay Users in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been commenting their thoughts on the development GTA 6 could release in 2026. HearTheEkko said: "Color me surprised, a Rockstar game might be delayed." JacquesWebster2nd2nd said: "I'm not sure if I can take it anymore if it gets delayed to 2026." Sold_anake said: "Nah they announce it early so they don’t delay it."

Release date 'delayed' to 2026 GTA 6 release date could be delayed to 2026 Rockstar Games The release date for the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 could slip to 2026 because of delays in development, according to a report. Kotaku reports insiders with knowledge of the game's development have said it is behind schedule and that it's likely to release later in 2025, or even fall back to 2026. Recently, Rockstar issued a notice to the majority of employees for them to return to the office five-days-a-week - employees have blasted that decision since, while it's understood the developer is forcing this through to issue productivity and security concerns. If development is behind schedule, that might shed some light on why Rockstar is doing this. Read the full story here.

Hope for 'improved gunplay' Reddit user Zealousideal_Roll827 said GTA 6 'needs improved gunplay'. They posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit: "I hope GTA 6 goes with a similar approach as RDR2 (Red Dead Redemption 2), making gunplay a bit harder with heavier physics, better sound design and more advanced movement for combat." It's got a lot of users talking on the social media site. One user posted: "I'm hoping they incorporate the steadying mechanic from RDR2. Like when you aim and that small circle closes onto the reticle to let you know it will be accurate. Love that feature, it makes gunplay way more dynamic." QueasyTap3594 said: "Guns need to hit heavier when you shoot, everything in GTA V feels like a .22, including the rocket launcher." MartianFromBaseAlpha said: "If they make it more like RDR2, that's fine by me, but unlike many others on this sub, I like GTA V shooting too. I play with a controller on PC and it's precise enough for me to not have to use any sort of auto aim."

How the final GTA 5 map made by community looked With a new version of the GTA 6 Mapping Project posted on the GTA 6 Subreddit, a user has posted how the final GTA 5 map looked from a similar project - and it's said to be around 90 percent accurate. From all the leaks, trailers and popular speculation, the map painted a picture of what San Andreas and Los Santos, fictional versions of South California and Los Angeles, was expected to look like. SpecialistSecret4578 posted screenshots of it in the GTA Subreddit saying 'that's genuinely so impressive' and asking how it was done. GarbageZenna said: "Leaks, trailers, time and patience, just like they do now. They just didn’t have quite as much to go off back then." ivappa said: "After the GTA 6 trailer dropped and saw people trying to recreate the maps and stuff, I went down a rabbit hole of older forums and posts from the time GTA 5 was revealed. it was amazing." dweeb-destroyer said: "Analyzing the f**k out of the trailers and any screenshots that were provided." roryb93 said: "Wasn’t there a screenshot from the trailer that showed the sat nav on a boat as well?" K1nd4Weird said: "The same way they're doing it now. We have some leaks which help. We currently have one trailer which also helps. Soon we'll get new screenshots and trailers. And more of the map will get filled in. It just takes patience and pouring over available data. Looking for landmarks to figure out where things are in relation to one another."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.