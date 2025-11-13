Donald Trump gets a new nickname after Epstein emails released by Democrats

Emails sent from the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein about Donald Trump have lead to some people online giving the US president a new nickname.

On Wednesday (12 November), newly unearthed emails sent by the disgraced financier were released by Democratic House Representatives. Many of Epstein’s emails mention Trump by name and have sparked widespread conversation.

The Trump administration’s press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, has continued to claim that the Epstein files are a Democrat “hoax” .

Trump has also repeatedly claimed that the entire matter is a “hoax” and denies any wrongdoing.

In one email from 2011 to the now-convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein wrote: “I want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is Trump.”

Another correspondence, in 2018, saw Epstein describing Trump to Landon Thomas Jr., a New York Times journalist, as “evil beyond belief”.

Epstein wrote: “He feels alone and is nuts!!! I told everyone from day one. Evil beyond belief. Mad, and most thought I was speaking metaphorically. It’s obvious he could crack. Stormy Daniels? Lies after lies after lies.”

In another 2018 email, Epstein told former White House Counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, “I know how dirty Donald is”, which, since its release, has sparked a new nickname for the president.

The Meidas Touch reposted the email and simply wrote: “Dirty Donald.”





Someone else said: “Every single democrat should be calling Trump ‘dirty Donald’.”

Representative Malcolm Kenyatta did just that when he reposted the email.





The Republicans Against Trump posted a video of Trump and Epstein together with the caption: “Dirty Donald.”

