'The goalposts are moving': Pam Bondi under fire for flip-flopping on Epstein case

Pam Bondi is facing fresh criticism after more flip-flopping in relation to the Jeffrey Epstein files scandal .

The Jeffrey Epstein files scandal has become a huge source of controversy for Donald Trump’s administration, which has gone back and forth on whether an Epstein client list even exists , if the files are a “hoax” or a “national security threat”, and whether any further investigation is required.

In February, US Attorney General Bondi stated in an interview that she had the client list of convicted paedophile sex-trafficker Epstein on her desk. At the time, the Trump administration said it would release the files publicly.

Just a matter of months later in July, Bondi backtracked, stating no such client list existed . Then, in September, FBI Director Kash Pate told the US Senate, while under oath, that “ there’s no credible information ” in the case files that Epstein trafficked women and underage girls to any other individuals.

US president Trump has claimed that the Epstein files are a “hoax” concocted by the Democrats.

But, since the House voted almost unanimously to compel the Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the files, Bondi revealed that now is the time the DOJ would like to conduct an active investigation. This could restrict which documents are able to be released because of specific exemptions.

When asked by reporters whether this would be the case, Bondi responded, “We’ll continue to follow the law”.

She was also asked what prompted the DOJ to launch this new investigation.

A journalist asked: “The DOJ statement earlier this year saying that the files would not be released mentioned the fact that the review of the documents and the evidence did not suggest that any additional investigation of third parties was warranted. What changed since then that you launched this investigation?”

Bondi responded: “Information that has come forward… information. Erm, there’s information that… new information, additional information.”

“AG Pam Bondi now says there is ‘new information, additional information’ on Epstein, directly contradicting DOJ’s claim that no further investigation was needed.

“The goalposts are moving,” someone argued.

Another pointed out: “Remember the bill that was passed requiring them to release the Epstein files has an exception for releasing information that ‘may harm an ongoing investigation’.

“Funny how many new investigations are suddenly popping up.”

Someone else said: “Dawg this is insane. We have the files. There are no files. It’s a hoax. No further investigation is needed.

“And now it’s not a hoax and there’s new information.”

One person mocked: “Nothing is more trustworthy than repeating ‘we will follow the law’ seven times in a row.”

