Donald Trump has lashed out at yet another female reporter, calling her a “terrible person” and “insubordinate”.

With the Trump administration under severe public and political pressure over the Epstein files scandal , you might think the US president would be taking every opportunity to portray the government in a positive light.

But, recent actions have seemed to suggest otherwise.

Just a matter of days after being filmed telling a female reporter, “quiet, piggy” , Trump is continuing form by once again verbally attacking female journalists who are simply doing their jobs and asking questions.

His most recent attack came in the Oval Office, where Trump was controversially joined by the Saudi crown prince . Reporter Mary Bruce from ABC News asked him a question about the Epstein files, at which point Trump attacked her character.

“You know, it’s not the question that I mind, it’s your attitude. I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions. You start off with a man who is highly respected, asking him a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question.

“And you could even ask that same exact question nicely. You’re all psyched up, somebody psychs you over at ABC, they’ve gotta psych… You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

“Have you noticed how most times he acts like this it’s towards a woman?” someone pointed out.

Another argued: “If he tells you you’re terrible then you’re doing good job.”

Someone else said: “Deflect. Deflect. Deflect.”

The Hill journalist, Niall Stanage, wrote: “I’ll gladly join the chorus of praise for Mary Bruce of ABC News, asking valid, direct questions.

“It’s telling that Trump, in response, accused her of being ‘insubordinate.’ Journalists are not supposed to be subordinates of the president.”

Others praised Mary Bruce for not backing down.

“Mary Bruce absolutely bodied that press exchange yesterday.

“She refused to shrink, refused to be intimidated, and pressed a president who thinks bullying reporters is a substitute for answers.

“That’s what journalism looks like. More of this energy,” someone wrote.

Indy100 has contacted ABC and Mary Bruce for comment

Why not read…

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings