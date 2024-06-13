GTA 6 and The Last of Us Part 2 PC details and new games revealed in huge leak

It seems details about GTA 6 and The Last of Us: Part II being released on PC might have been revealed, along with confirmation of another of new games understood to be in the works.

Epic Games Store is an online shop where PC games, DLC and mods can be bought and downloaded.

An unofficial database of game listings, called EpicDB, seemed to have revealed upcoming PC ports of huge games and even new titles currently in the works.

It's already been shut down - an Epic Games spokesperson told Eurogamer: "We released an update tonight so third-party tools can't surface any new unpublished product titles from the Epic Games Store catalogue."

But it wasn't taken offline before details circulated quickly online.

The leak suggests GTA 6 could be one of those games coming to PC, maybe even at launch, although there is no official word from Take-Two about the game releasing on this platform as present.



It's speculated the filename that this is associated with could either be that or a Red Dead Redemption port.

It also showed a game listed under the name of Utah by Sony Interactive Entertainment which is understood to be a PC port of The Last of Us: Part II.

It's reported to already be complete but no release date has been announced at the time of writing.

A fourth game in the Bioshock series from developer 2K was also included in the leak.

Following rumours Square Enix is working on a remake for Final Fantasy IX, these seem to have been heightened following this leak which seems to reveal this might be the case, along with Final Fantasy XVI looking likely to be coming to PC soon too.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.