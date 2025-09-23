GTA 6 LIVE: GTA 5 actor Steven Ogg feels 'absolutely nothing' for upcoming game

GTA 6 is arguably the most highly anticipated media of all time and because there's still more than eight months to go before it releases, leaks, rumours and speculation continue to swirl and swell about it.

The latest is a window for an official update on the game's release date and perhaps even trailer 3 can be predicted based on the dates of previous Take-Two earnings calls. Take-Two is Rockstar Games' parent company.

The last official content update from Rockstar itself came at the start of May when the studio released GTA 6 trailer 2 alongside loads of new screenshots, artwork and an updated website.

That followed the news GTA 6 was delayed from Autumn 2025 to 26 May 2026.

Steven Ogg comments reaction from GTA Redditors have been reacting to Steven Ogg's comments about feeling "absolutely nothing" for the release of GTA 6 because he is not a gamer. Ogg played Trevor in GTA 5. On a GTA 6 Subreddit thread, InsideKaleidoscope30 said: "This probably the best GTA related answer you'll get out of him tbh." phaeton02 said: "And there are those who have read Dostoevsky and played GTA 5. The great thing about life is that we all approach it differently. And that's okay." mickecd1989 said: "I've played GTA and read Crime & Punishment. Both very good, in different ways. Would recommend both. Both is good." Forsaken-Fox9066 said: "The more he tries not to act like Trevor the more he seems like him." Clunk_Westwonk said: "You play video games? THAT IS FOR CHILDREN. I read big BOOKS. For GROWN-UPS. How about THEM APPLES? 😎 *at a f****** gaming convention."

GTA 5 Trevor actor feels 'absolutely nothing' for GTA 6 Actor Steven Ogg, who plays Trevor in GTA 5, said he feels "absolutely nothing" about the upcoming release of GTA 6. In a YouTube Short posted by HarrisonShippp, Ogg was asked how excited he was for GTA 6, to which he replied: "I feel nothing inside. "I'm not a gamer, I've never played video games." When asked if he has played GTA 5, Ogg said: "No. So I feel absolutely nothing [for GTA 6]. "Someone said yesterday at one point 'you should play GTA 5'. I said 'why' and they said 'because it's so great' and I said 'one day, you should read Dostoevsky's Crime & Punishment and he went completely blank. "Books are my thing."

Release date and trailer 3 update window 'revealed' The next official update on the release date of GTA 6, and perhaps even the expected GTA 6 trailer 3, is expected at the start of November if the dates of previous Take-Two earnings calls are anything to go by. Take-Two is Rockstar Games' parent company and it holds quarterly earnings calls to detail its performance and projections to investors. Ahead of them starting, meeting documents are made publicly available and at the very least, every time since a release window for GTA 6 was revealed, there has been an official update about if the game remains on track or not. The company usually hosts an earnings call at some point during the first full week of November every year, based on when they were held back to and including 2020. If that trend continues, the next call can be expected the week commencing Monday 3 November. Through 2025 so far, every earnings call has happened on a Thursday, so Thursday 6 November could be when there's further official announcements about GTA 6. At the very least, shortly before the next call, the company will confirm if 26 May 2026 remains on track or not. Trailer 3 could also be shared around that time as the start of November would be around six-and-a-half months before the game's release date and marketing is likely to start ramping up around then. To be clear, this is speculation. Nothing has yet been confirmed. Take-Two recently held an annual shareholders meeting where it was confirmed GTA 6 still remains on track to release on 26 May 2026 and Rockstar Games "will share more details in the future". A November earnings call and its date has not yet been officially confirmed by Take-Two.

Release date official update from Take-Two Take-Two, Rockstar Games' parent company, has given an official update on the release date of GTA 6. The company hosted its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday (18 September) when the company's financial performance and projections were shared. Included in documents from the meeting was a small update on GTA 6, with Take-Two reiterating the game is still currently on track to release on 26 May 2026 and Rockstar Games "will share more details in the future". The next earnings call from Take-Two is expected sometime in early November when it's anticipated there could be more revealed about GTA 6.

