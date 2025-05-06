GTA 6: Fans react as second trailer for upcoming game drops with major details

The long-awaited GTA VI trailer has finally dropped, and it's given us even more insight into what could be to come from the game - even if we have to wait another year to get our hands on it.

Just last week Rockstar Games announced that the game would be delayed until May 26, 2026, much to the dismay of gamers globally, but they might have just pulled it back by releasing more footage of what we can expect.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive", the description for the new trailer reads.

The trailer was viewed over nine million times within two hours of being uploaded.

You can watch it in full here:

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Rockstar's GTA 6 website has since been updated with new information on the Vice City-set game, including the leading characters. They say Jason is back and trying to "shake off his troubled teens," only to end up "doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners" - but still dreams of "something new".

Other map locations in the game have been confirmed as Leonida Keys, Port Cellhorn, Ambrosia, Grassrivers, and Mount Kalaga National Park.

Fans appear pretty happy with what's been shown too...





"There's an insane amount of detail in EVERY single shot", one wrote.





Others described the upcoming game as "mental"





Are fans ready to forgive and forget for the delay? It sure sounds like it...

Why not read...

The biggest reactions as GTA 6 delayed until 2026

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.