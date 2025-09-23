Trump stumbles over Tylenol's name while making unproven autism claim

Donald Trump struggled to pronounce “acetaminophen” while making an unproven claim that Tylenol is linked to autism.

Speaking in the Oval Office with RFK Jr. on Monday (22 September), Trump said Tylenol use during pregnancy could be “very dangerous” and should only be taken in extreme cases.

He described the drug as “not good” and paused mid-sentence to ask, “Is that okay?” while attempting to say its active ingredient.

The comments have been widely criticised, with medical experts and Tylenol’s manufacturer stating there is no scientific evidence linking the drug to autism.

Many flocked to X to criticise the announcement. One user said, "This is your new Surgeon General, brought to you by a guy who once told people to inject bleach. Science is about to be replaced with conspiracy at the federal level."

Another said, "I'm gonna need a Tylenol after this press conference."

One person claimed, "This is eugenics. This is blaming people for their disabilities. This is how it escalates. Being sick is not something you can “tough out”."

