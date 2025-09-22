What is 'RaptureTok'? This is why people are predicting the end of the world

As if 2025 couldn't get more eventful, a prediction of a supposed Rapture happening on September 23 has gone viral - but where did this come from?

Here's everything you need to know about 'RaptureTok':

What is the Rapture?

For those who don't know, Rapture in Christianity, particularly Evangelical Christians, is the belief that Christians, both the living and the dead, will rise "in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air."

Where did this date come from?

The September 23 prediction came from Joshua Mhlakela, a South African pastor who says he saw Jesus in a vision returning on Rosh Hashanah - the New Year in Judaism.

“The Rapture is upon us, whether you are ready or not,” Mhlakela said in an interview with CettwinzTV. “I saw Jesus sitting on his throne, and I could hear him very loud and clear saying, ‘I am coming soon.’

He added that he believes it will be "on the 23rd and 24th of September 2025" when Jesus makes his big return.

'Rapturetok' videos

Talk of the Rapture has spread across social media, in particular TikTok (hence the term 'Rapturetok' being coined), where believers are sharing their thoughts and advice ahead of this date.

One creator shared how she is "Rapture prepping" in the days running up to September 23.





@stopwiththebuttholecramp Day 3 of #rapture prepping. #Christian #missingpeople #christiantiktok #jesus





Meanwhile, another creator shared "more confirmations that point to a September Rapture."





@legacypays More confirmations that point to a September rapture. @missraerae84 #christian #christiantiktok #endtimes#prophecy #rapture









"Feast of trumpets Rapture confirmation…My 3 year old son starts speaking in Hebrew and it confirms what The Lord spoke to my daughter days before!" a third creator posted.





@romans.ten.9through11 Feast of trumpets rapture confirmation…My 3 year old son starts speaking in Hebrew and it confirms what The Lord spoke to my daughter days before! #JESUSISCOMING #rapture #feastoftrumpets #christiantiktok #wordfromtheLord





And of course, it wouldn't be social media without some comedy, as some are posting parodies about all of the Rapture discourse.

Comedian and creator, Grace Helbig, joked, "POV: your sin-filled agnostic a** gets Raptured with RaptureTok Christians bc you name's Grace and there was an administrative error."









Meanwhile, @r3alism_0fficial posted a video of what he will do on Rapture day, not forgetting to grab his dog as he motioned his hands to God that he's ready to rise.





@r3alism_0fficial Real talk 😭 #doglover #christiantiktok #jesusisking #christianhumor





"This is a message for an extra-terrestrial. Listen, on the 23rd a bunch of Christians think that the Rapture is going to happen and you have the unique opportunity to do something f***ing hilarious," creator Tara Rule said.





Previous Rapture predictions go viral

This isn't the first time that there has been a prediction of when the Rapture is coming.

The late American Christian preacher and radio host Harold Camping predicted that the Rapture would be coming on May 21, 2011 - so these wild predictions aren't anything new.

