GTA 6 official release date update from Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two

GTA 6 currently remains on track to release on 26 May 2026, according to new official documents shared by Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two.



Take-Two is hosting an earnings call on Thursday (7 August) and before it starts, the company made documents reporting its performance for the first fiscal quarter of 2026 available to the public.

They're primarily to give investors and stakeholders an update on the financial performance of the company, with details included about what's being worked on across the company's portfolio, including studios such as Rockstar and 2K.

And the documents confirmed GTA 6 remains on track to release on 26 May 2026.

This is the first official update there has been on GTA 6 since the huge content dump at the start of May. Trailer 2 was shared along with loads of new screenshots, artwork and information for the game.

That came shortly after Rockstar announced the release date of GTA 6 would be delayed from Autumn 2025 until 26 May 2026.

Gaming developers have said it may not be known until right at the end of 2025 if development remains on track and the 26 May 2026 date will be met.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's last full title, was delayed twice, eventually releasing on 26 October 2018 after its initial release window of the second half of 2017.



